British Talent Cup: Frost and Surowiak triumph as Snetterton shakes up title race

Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) bounced back to victory as the R&G British Talent Cup returned to action at Snetterton.

It was a stunning ride from the #24, who was locked in a battle all race long. Frost took the win by 8.878s from Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing) and Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing), who rounded out the podium. But there was Race 1 drama as key contenders crashed out, and Kovara Projects / RS Racing’s Harrison Mackey, Jack Dunabie and Clayton Edmunds (City Lifting Team) were disqualified following post-race checks.

Ethan Sparks (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) made a perfect launch from the front row, snatching the lead from Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) at Turn 1. Immediately, the battle ignited, with championship leader Surowiak responding at Turn 2 – reclaiming the advantage. The front two quickly set the pace ahead of Mackay, who followed in third throughout the opening stages. Further back, there was drama on the opening lap, with Jensen Bishop (Wilson Racing) and Scott McPhee (SMP Racing) crashing out at Agostini.

Temperatures were soaring at Snetterton, and the pace was just as intense as the trio edged away from the field. In the second group, Dunabie began his battle with Frost, who began to put the #63 under pressure for P4 on the road. Meanwhile, Surowiak stretched his lead to nearly one second before drama struck on Lap 6 as the championship leader crashed out at Turn 2. Sparks inherited the lead following the incident, with a comfortable margin over teammate Mackay. Advertisement

However, Sparks’ hopes of victory were dashed on Lap 8, when the #62 crashed out at the final corner. It was a disappointing end for Sparks, while Dunabie and Frost’s battle became a fight for the podium ahead of Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing) and Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing). This led to a dramatic final lap, with Mackay crossing the line in P1 as Frost pounced on Dunabie, pulling off an incredible move for second. However, following a post-race check, Mackay, Dunabie and Edmunds were disqualified.

This promoted Frost to victory, winning ahead of Foster, who was promoted to second, earning his first podium of the season in front of Correa in third position. Joshua Raymond Jnr (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) secured fourth ahead of George Bowes (GB | 67 / Edwards Racing), who took the final spot inside the top five. Charlie Huntingford (Holmes Plant Mototechniks Racing) bagged sixth, while Peter Willis (WM Racing), Daniel Goodman (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing), Ben Jolliffe (Wilson Racing) and Alexander Rowan (Mortimer Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Surowiak defeats Sparks in Snetterton showdown

Filip Surowiak returned to the top step of the podium on Sunday, snatching victory by a mere 0.009s in Race 2. The #75 converted pole position to victory, stealing the win from Ethan Sparks after a race-long duel. Sparks delivered another confidence-boosting performance, moving a further step closer to his first podium in the R&G British Talent Cup. Meanwhile, Ryan Frost took the final spot on the podium, narrowly standing on the rostrum following an intense four-way fight.

As the lights went, Sparks got to work, making the perfect launch from the front row and snatching the holeshot from Surowiak. It was an important race for Surowiak, who carried added pressure on his back following his Race 1 crash on Saturday while leading. There was plenty of action on the opening lap and even some drama as Edmunds and Ben Hardwick’s (Dan Cooper Motorsports) weekends came to an early end after separate crashes.

The leading pair began to duel with Surowiak pouncing on Lap 3 as the hammer was put down – stretching a gap to third. Both Sparks and Surowiak made a handful of moves at Turn 1, proving to be a key overtaking opportunity throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, a fierce battle for third emerged as Frost, Julian Correa and Mason Foster continued their fight for a rostrum place. Further back, Jensen Bishop suffered his second DNF of the weekend after crashing out on Lap 5.

In the closing stages, Harrison Mackay joined the podium fight, pushing to the limit and latching onto the group despite a mistake on Lap 8. Up front, the lead battle intensified as Surowiak ran deep at Turn 2, allowing Sparks an opportunity to slip into the lead with just two laps to go. The final race of the weekend went down to the wire, with everything to be decided on the final lap. Surowiak timed his move to perfection, diving past Sparks at the end of the Bentley Straight to seal victory.

Surowiak clinched victory by 0.009s, defeating Sparks in an unforgettable Snetterton showdown. Sparks and Frost completed the podium, each earning crucial championship points. Foster took fourth position, beating Mackay, who climbed to fifth place across the flag. Correa battled to sixth, holding off a fast-charging Joshua Raymond Jnr, who continued to show an impressive pace. Meanwhile, Jack Dunabie climbed from P25 on the grid to eighth, ahead of Peter Willis and Charlie Huntingford, who rounded out the top 10. Further back, it was a disappointing end to the weekend for George Bowes and Jack Burrows (Burows Engineering / RK Racing) following a crash on Lap 10.

Frost now takes control of the championship, holding a slender four-point lead over Surowiak as the R&G British Talent Cup gets set for Round 4 at Brands Hatch. Make sure you join us on July 25-27 for a further two races with an important 50 points up for grabs.

