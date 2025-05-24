British Talent Cup: Surowiak Shines Again with Silverstone Stunner

Filip Surowiak continued his unbeaten run in the 2025 R&G British Talent Cup with a sensational victory in Race One at Silverstone, following on from his dominant performance at Donington Park.

Moments before lights out, a white flag with a red cross was waved — rain had begun to fall on the circuit, adding an extra layer to the highly anticipated race.

Starting from pole position for the second time this season, Surowiak made a strong launch off the line. His main championship rival, Harrison Mackay, faced an uphill battle from P11 but quickly climbed through the pack, reaching sixth by the end of the opening lap. Meanwhile, Ethan Sparks, who started from P3, struggled off the line and dropped back to sixth.

Surowiak claimed the holeshot into Turn One, but Peter Willis briefly snatched the lead into Turn Two. The lead was short-lived, with Surowiak regaining control just a few corners later.

As the race settled into rhythm, Ryan Frost moved to the front, with Surowiak, Correa and Mackay closely behind. The ten-lap thriller saw constant battles at the front, with Surowiak, Mackay, Frost, Sparks, and Correa all taking turns in the lead.

A heart-stopping moment on Lap Three saw Willis and Sparks nearly collide in the final corner. Both managed to stay upright, and Sparks surged to the front by Lap Four — only to crash at the first corner of Lap Five, ending his race early.

The lead changed hands corner-by-corner in the final laps, with riders using the slipstream to full effect on Silverstone’s long straights.

On the final lap, Mackay held the advantage and looked set to claim his maiden British Talent Cup win. But a move in the closing corners allowed Surowiak to reclaim the lead and cross the line in first, just 0.052s ahead of Mackay. Frost secured third place and the final step on the podium.

Further back, a crash involving George Bowes and Lewis Mullen on the final lap brought an end to both riders’ chances of finishing in the points.

The R&G British Talent Cup returns for Race Two at Silverstone on Sunday at 08:45am GMT. Can Surowiak make it four from four, or will Mackay finally break through for his first victory?