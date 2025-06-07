F.c.c. Tsr Honda France Wins Ewc 8 Hours Of Spa Moto

F.C.C. TSR Honda France is a winner again in the FIM Endurance World Championship after Corentin Perolari and Alan Techer rode as a pair to claim victory in the 8 Hours of Spa Motos.

A result that ends a barren run stretching back to the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April 2023 followed a dramatic rain-hit race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps today.

Despite a slow start from Marvin Fritz and a fall by the German former lap record holder, Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team was on course for back-to-back EWC wins and a second consecutive triumph in Belgium.

That was until a crash for YART’s Jason O’Halloran with 90 minutes remaining led to almost four minutes being lost in the pits while repairs were made – and a change of leader.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France had been the team to beat during the mainly dry early running with Perolari and Techer taking it in turns to star at the front. Advertisement

A frantic scrap for first between Techer and YART’s Karel Hanika followed before heavy rain shortly after 15h00 local time changed the complexion of the race.

Capitalising on his wet-weather riding skills, O’Halloran was the rider to beat before a 10-second stop-go penalty, handed to the Austrian team for a refuelling infringement, gifted the lead to Perolari.

Even with 43s spent in the pits as he served the penalty, O’Halloran didn’t give up and retook the lead in increasingly heavy rain at 18h46 local time. But a heavy fall 15 minutes later left the #7 Yamaha with damage and the #5 Honda out in front all the way to the finish at 20h30.

After claiming his maiden EWC race win, Frenchman Perolari said: “My first victory in endurance I’m very happy, it was a very good job by the team and thanks for the team and Alan, I’m very happy. Incredible.”

Belgian outfit BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team finished second with YART recovering to third ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul and Kawasaki Webike Trickstar. ERC Endurance took sixth as British EWC rookies John McPhee and Charlie Nesbitt helped Tati Team AVA6 Racing place seventh.

Champion-MRP-Tecmas won the Dunlop-equipped Superstock category on its return to competition in eighth overall followed by Team Bolliger Switzerland. Team 18 Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore edged National Motos Honda FMA to second in Superstock after a close battle between title-winning outfits.

Team Super Moto Racing made it back-to-back Production category wins followed home by ARTEC #199 and pole-sitting squad Green Team 42 Lycée Sainte Claire.

A full report and image selection will follow, while YART will take an 18-point lead into round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race from 1-3 August.





