First pole of the season for Mahias

Lucas Mahias claimed his first SSP pole position since Misano 2019. In a session that started wet and ended in dry conditions the GMT94-Yamaha rider set his fastest time on his penultimate of 16 laps
May 16, 2025

Lucas Mahias claimed his first SSP pole position since Misano 2019. In a session that started wet and ended in dry conditions the GMT94-Yamaha rider set his fastest time on his penultimate of 16 laps

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) qualified on the front row of the grid for the fourth consecutive round. The Turkish rider trailed Mahias by 0.590s with Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) on the front row for the first time since 2023.

World Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) qualified on the second row, 0.840s slower than Mahias, while his closed title challenger Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) will line up from 23rd on the grid.

P1 – Lucas Mahias – GMT94 Yamaha
“I’m really happy with pole position. The conditions in Superpole were the same as this morning so I waited until the last moment to switch to slicks. These aren’t my favourite conditions but I’ve learned to understand the bike’s limits better in these situations. During the first part of qualifying, I focused on improving my feeling in the wet, and I’m pleased with how much I managed to push. Pole position is a small but meaningful reward. I’m especially happy for the team because we came into the season with big ambitions. The first four rounds have been tougher than we expected. This result is a nice gift for everyone who’s been working so hard. Now we’ll try to carry this momentum into the race tomorrow.”

Superpole Results
1. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) 1’38.143
2. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +0.590s
3. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.666s
4. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.840s
5. Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.873s
6. Raffaele De Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing) +1.086s

First Pole Of The Season For MahiasFor more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

byFrank Duggan
Published

