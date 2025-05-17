Victory and championship lead for Garcia

Advertisement
Having started the 12 lap race from the middle of the front row, Julio Garcia led four laps and took the championship lead with his first victory of the season.
May 17, 2025

The Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport rider held off David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) by just 0.012s after a thrilling final lap.

Salvador, who started from the tenth row of the grid after a penalty for slow riding in Superpole, came through the field to lead on Lap 5. The Spaniard eventually was beaten on the drag to the chequered flag but with 0.041s separating the top four finishes this was a classic Supersport 300 race.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) was the final finisher on the podium. The Spanish rookie had a last lap clash with Jeffrey Buis that left the Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing in the gravel and out of the points. As a result Buis handed the championship lead to Garcia who now leads Fernandez by ten points.

P1 – Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport)
“I feel really good because I won this race. It was really difficult to race in such a big group. On the last lap, I had to push a lot but I managed to win. It’s an important result for the championship fight, but for now, we’re taking it one race at a time. Let’s see what tomorrow will bring!.

Race 1 Results
1. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport)
2. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.012s
3. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.027s
4. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.041s
5. Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) +0.136s
6. Elia Bartolini (Team BrCorse) +0.301s
Fastest lap: David Salvador (Kawasaki) – 1’46.242s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

byFrank Duggan
Published

