Irwin topples Ray from the top of the times in Free Practice

Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati team charged to the top of the combined Bennetts British Superbike Championship Free Practice times at Donington Park this afternoon, moving 0.093s ahead of Bradley Ray on the Raceways Yamaha in the closing moments of the second session.
Irwin moved ahead of Ray, who had set the pace in the opening session after claiming the first victory of the season at Oulton Park with Rory Skinner launching up the order into third on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was fourth fastest for the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha team as he prepares for his home round this weekend with another home hero, Leon Haslam holding fifth ahead of tomorrow’s Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying and race one.
Charlie Nesbitt led the MasterMac Hondas in sixth place with the DAO Racing Honda pairing of Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes completing the top eight riders. Max Cook ensured that the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki team featured in the top ten, with Andrew Irwin splitting him from teammate Christian Iddon.
Rookie Scott Swann on the SendMyBag Racing by IWR Honda completed the top 12 riders who progress directly into tomorrow’s Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying 2 session.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, combined Free Practice times:
- Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m27.370s
- Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) +0.093s
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) +0.120s
- Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +0.137s
- Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +0.164s
- Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.373s
- Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) +0.404s
- Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +0.515s
- Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.565s
- Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.651s
- Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.673s
- Scott Swann (SendMyBag Racing by IWR Honda) +0.728s
For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page
Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com
©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.britishsuperbike.com