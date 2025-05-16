Irwin topples Ray from the top of the times in Free Practice

Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati team charged to the top of the combined Bennetts British Superbike Championship Free Practice times at Donington Park this afternoon, moving 0.093s ahead of Bradley Ray on the Raceways Yamaha in the closing moments of the second session.

Irwin moved ahead of Ray, who had set the pace in the opening session after claiming the first victory of the season at Oulton Park with Rory Skinner launching up the order into third on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was fourth fastest for the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha team as he prepares for his home round this weekend with another home hero, Leon Haslam holding fifth ahead of tomorrow’s Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying and race one.

Charlie Nesbitt led the MasterMac Hondas in sixth place with the DAO Racing Honda pairing of Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes completing the top eight riders. Max Cook ensured that the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki team featured in the top ten, with Andrew Irwin splitting him from teammate Christian Iddon.

Rookie Scott Swann on the SendMyBag Racing by IWR Honda completed the top 12 riders who progress directly into tomorrow’s Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying 2 session.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, combined Free Practice times:

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m27.370s Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) +0.093s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) +0.120s Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +0.137s Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +0.164s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.373s Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) +0.404s Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +0.515s Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.565s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.651s Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.673s Scott Swann (SendMyBag Racing by IWR Honda) +0.728s

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.britishsuperbike.com