Full-Throttle Action Returns: Shelsley Walsh Bike Bonanza Gears Up For 2025 – Saturday 5th July 2025

Watch the UK’s fastest hill climb motorcycles tackle the thrilling course

Dick Shepherd’s legendary Triumphs in live action

Lansdowne Classic Series British Championship debuts at Shelsley

NEW: Charity ride-in supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Get ready for a thrilling day of motorcycle action as Bike Bonanza returns to the iconic Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb on Saturday, 5 July 2025. This high-octane event promises everything from classic motorcycles to fiercely contested roadgoing classes, all taking on the narrow, fast and challenging 1000-yard, 1:6 gradient course.

More than 100 bikes are set to compete, with classes for 250cc, 350cc, 750cc, and 1400cc machines, plus exhilarating sidecars and Morgan 3-Wheelers. Be sure to stay for the end-of-day run-offs, as the fastest 10 riders go head-to-head for top honours.

Alongside the full programme of competitive hill climb action, the day features star bike demonstrations, a new charity motorcycle ride-in, and plenty of off-track entertainment including live music, a ‘George Formby’ tribute, interviews and more.

Full-Throttle Hill Action

The Lansdowne Classic Series will make its event debut, bringing the sights, sounds and spirit of 1950s and early 1960s Grand Prix racing roaring back to life. Expect to see iconic pre-1962 Norton, Matchless, Triumph and AJS machines as they recreate a golden era of motorsport. Advertisement

Renowned for its authenticity and commitment to preserving the heritage of historic GP racing, the Lansdowne Classic Series boasts a grid of some of the finest riders in the sport. However, for many, this will be their first taste of hill climbing, so expect some spirited and unpredictable runs!

NEW – Celebrity Ride-In for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Event ambassador Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish to lead a new charity ride-in from Strensham Services to Shelsley Walsh. The scenic ride through the Worcestershire countryside culminates at Bike Bonanza, where you can be part of show.

Participants receive event access, prime parking and a cavalcade up the hill. £3 from each ticket going directly to the lifesaving charity.

Be sure to visit the Midlands Air Ambulance stand where free, hands-on First at the Scene biker first aid sessions will run throughout the day.

Legendary Bikes to Roar to Life

Leading Triumph collector and restorer Dick Shepherd will be demonstrating a selection of iconic bikes from his collection. They’ll range from the Moto2 TM Prototype track bike that Triumph used to develop the race specification Triumph 765cc Moto2 TM engine, to the James Bond Scrambler 1200 used by the ‘baddie’ in the film ‘No Time to Die’, the Street Triple 765 from ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ film to the custom-built Triumph Bonneville that David Beckham rode across the Amazon in the BBC documentary ‘Beckham into the Unknown’.

Rare Championship-Winning Bikes Set to Star at Bike Bonanza

Among the standout bikes is the legendary Texaco Heron Suzuki RG500, famously raced by British icon Barry Sheene, joined by the 2003 Suzuki GSXR1000 — the final machine ridden by TT hero David Jefferies, plus his 2002 British Supermoto Championship Vertemati SR570.

Don’t miss the Mike West Racing pit featuring James Toseland’s first Honda CBR600 World Superbike and the unmistakable Old Spice Ducati 916 British Superbike, a true icon of its era.

Also confirmed is a pair of rare Scitsu 125cc machines. With only six ever built, these British-engineered bikes include a Scitsu MBA125 Championship contender and a 1985 Grand Prix bike. Their original builder and team manager, Nick Carpenter, will be on hand to share the fascinating story behind them.

There’s a whole raft of extraordinary motorcycles set to wow the crowds, far too many to mention and every bike will either take on the iconic Shelsley hill or fire up during the day.

Celebrating Barry Sheene

2025 marks 50 years since Barry Sheene’s first GP win on an RG500 at Assen in 1975 and 50 years since Suzuki’s first win in the 500cc GP class. Expect three running RG500s, led by Steve Parrish, including demonstrations in a tribute to Sheene’s and tales of Sheene’s remarkable career.

Meet the Teams: RAF Regular and Reserve Team & True Heroes Racing

Shelsley welcomes Joe Culyer and Kai Byford-Howard from the RAF Regular and Reserve Team. Serving engineers in the Royal Air Force with a shared passion for speed, the duo formed KJ Racing and now compete in the No Limits Pirelli National Endurance Championship aboard a 2003 Honda CBR600RR. Both riders also proudly compete in the GB Racing Armed Forces Inter Services Championship, showcasing their commitment to racing and service. The bikes proudly sporting the iconic RAF livery.

They’ll be joined by True Heroes Racing, the UK’s only motorcycle race team supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. True Heroes Racing will be on hand to demonstrate their race machines, share their inspiring stories, and raise awareness of the vital work they do. Don’t miss the chance to meet these remarkable individuals and learn more about how the charity is changing lives — one lap at a time. www.trueheroesracing.co.uk

Motorcycle Clubs Welcome

All bike clubs are invited to attend and display. Members enjoy discounted entry and forward parking. Just register your club and spread the word — we’ll do the rest. Please contact: rebecca@eventspr.co.uk

Trade Stands Available

Do you sell motorbikes, parts or services? Then you’ll want to be in front of 5000+ bike fans! Stand space as little as £40

VISITOR INFO

Saturday 5th July 2025

Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb, Worcestershire, WR6 6RP

Event open from 8.00am – 5.30pm

Advance tickets £18, Gate price: £20

Under 16s Free

Bike Club tickets: £15

Spectator camping £10 per night

MAC MEMBERS GO FREE

Bike Bonanza is a ‘Must Do’ day out for all motorcycling enthusiasts. What’s more, the event actively supports the lifesaving work of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Tickets & Event Info

