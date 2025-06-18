New Mt Helmets Targo S Colourways - In Stock Now

Advertisement
The new MT Helmets Targo S represents extraordinary value, while delivering the performance of a race helmet and the highest standard of protection.
June 18, 2025

The MT Helmets Targo S boasts ECE 22.06 certification and not only features a new shell design, state-of-the-art interiors, and the ground-breaking MT-QVSS visor system but also incorporates a housing for the universal Bluetooth Communication System (UCS).

RRP £89.99

SPECS

  • Breathable, removable, and washable interior components
  • Ventilated
  • Micrometric MT-MDTC type closure with a double-tooth system
  • MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom
  • High-resistance MT-V-14B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)
  • Anti-scratch Polycarbonate visor
  • Pinlock® ready – DKS209

For more info follow this link MT Helmets Targo S

For more MT Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page MT Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

