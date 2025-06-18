New Mt Helmets Targo S Colourways - In Stock Now

The new MT Helmets Targo S represents extraordinary value, while delivering the performance of a race helmet and the highest standard of protection.
The MT Helmets Targo S boasts ECE 22.06 certification and not only features a new shell design, state-of-the-art interiors, and the ground-breaking MT-QVSS visor system but also incorporates a housing for the universal Bluetooth Communication System (UCS).
MT Helmets Targo S – New colourways in stock now!
RRP £89.99
SPECS
- Breathable, removable, and washable interior components
- Ventilated
- Micrometric MT-MDTC type closure with a double-tooth system
- MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom
- High-resistance MT-V-14B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)
- Anti-scratch Polycarbonate visor
- Pinlock® ready – DKS209
