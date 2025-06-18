New Mt Helmets Targo S Colourways - In Stock Now

The new MT Helmets Targo S represents extraordinary value, while delivering the performance of a race helmet and the highest standard of protection.

The MT Helmets Targo S boasts ECE 22.06 certification and not only features a new shell design, state-of-the-art interiors, and the ground-breaking MT-QVSS visor system but also incorporates a housing for the universal Bluetooth Communication System (UCS).

MT Helmets Targo S – New colourways in stock now!

RRP £89.99

SPECS

Breathable, removable, and washable interior components

Ventilated

Micrometric MT-MDTC type closure with a double-tooth system

MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom

High-resistance MT-V-14B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)

Anti-scratch Polycarbonate visor

Pinlock® ready – DKS209

For more info follow this link MT Helmets Targo S Advertisement

For more MT Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page MT Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





