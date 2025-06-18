Early entries set high bar for The Classic Motorcycle Auction

A multi award-winning motorcycle, together with another that starred in one of the 80s and 90s most popular TV dramas, are among early entries for the next H&H Classics motorcycle and vintage scooter auction.

Taking place on Wednesday 9th July at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, ‘The Classic Motorcycle Auction’ will see a large variety of desirable, and collectable, classic motorcycles and vintage scooters going under the hammer.

One of the oldest entries so far is a 1928 AJS K10, restored to concours standard by its current owner, who has worked on many vintage AJS machines.

A matching numbers example which has won many awards at the top shows in the UK, it’s also extremely rare, just one of 12 to 14 known survivors. It is estimated at £26,000-£29,000.

Mike Davis, senior motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This is probably one of the rarest AJS models available today and will, no doubt, attract the interest of many motorcycle enthusiasts.” Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans of ITV’s ‘Boon’, which originally aired from 1986 to 1995 and starred Michael Elphick, David Daker and Neil Morrissey among others, can bid on a 1965 BSA A65 Lightning which was actually used in the TV series.

Believed to be one of three A65s used throughout filming, this particular bike was mounted to a trailer for filming shots. Given a guide price of £2,800-£3,200, it is supplied with signed photos of the much-loved TV stars.

A simply stunning 2022 Egli-Vincent, estimated at £28,000-£32,000, is also going under the hammer.

It is a top-quality build by JMC Classics which is finished in a colour scheme that pays homage to the old Vincent style. The Egli has only covered 177 miles in its current ownership and is described by the vendor as in ‘as new’ condition that is ready for its next owner to use.

Mike added: “This Egli-Vincent has been described by a respected third party as being among the best bikes they’ve ever ridden, old or new.”

Fans of drag racing can bid for a 1982 Suzuki Katana 6-Cylinder which is part of the Pip Higham Collection.

Pip Higham, a record breaking drag racer, was inducted into the British Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2017, while this incredible example will draw crowds at any gathering of motorcyclists. It is offered without reserve.

Classic motorcycle and vintage scooter owners looking to enter a vehicle into the auction can contact H&H on 01925 210035.

All lots will be available for in-person viewing at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, from 1pm on Tuesday 8th July and from 9am on Wednesday 9th July. The sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday with vintage scooters, followed by vintage and classic motorcycles from 1pm.

Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid, while for more details about any of the lots or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.

