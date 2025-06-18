Largest indoor classic motorcycle show and jumble in the South East returns on Sunday 27 July with a Norton theme

Elk Promotions’ Ardingly Classic Bike Show & Jumble returns to the South of England Showground on Sunday 27th July 2025, with a special celebration of the game-changing Norton Featherbed frame.

Designed by self-taught Belfast engineer Rex McCandless, the revolutionary Featherbed frame transformed motorcycle racing in the 1950s, shifting focus from brute horsepower to precision handling. Its curved, lightweight steel-tube construction was so comfortable that 1949 Senior TT winner Harold Daniel declared it was like “riding on a featherbed”, and the name stuck.

To mark its significance, this year’s show will host a dedicated display of both wideline and slimline Featherbed-framed machines, presented in partnership with the Norton Owners Club.

Norton guru and and racer Stu Rogers will be bringing some examples from his collection of Featherbed Nortons and will be on hand to answer questions about bikes and frames. Advertisement

As a further treat for racing fans, Simon Warren, team manager of Melbray Racing, will be at the show, with the Paton S1-R ridden by Dominic Herbertson to third place in the Supertwin Race 2 at this year’s TT. An incredible achievement for a small newly-formed team, riding against well-established competition.

Covering nearly two acres of indoor space, plus extensive outdoor pitches, Ardingly remains the go-to summer show for classic bike fans across the South East.

As always, club displays and private entries will pack the Jubilee Hall, while the all-motorcycle autojumble fills the rest of the venue; indoors and out.

There’s no age restriction on machines at the July Ardingly Show, so expect a mix that’s as broad as it is fascinating. Last year’s prize winners included everything from a 1937 350cc Velocette KSS to a 1995 Honda CBR900RR Urban Tiger; with a 1964 Heinkel Tourist scooter and a 1972 Suzuki T500 in between.

Visitors wishing to enter their bike intro this year’s show can do so online at www.elkpromotions.co.uk/show-your-bike

Trade stands and workshop clear-out stalls add to the rummaging appeal, with outdoor plots from just £20 (pre-booked only). The popular free BikeMart returns too, providing space to display bikes for sale at no extra charge.

The South of England Showground is located at Ardingly, near Gatwick RH17 6TL, just eight miles from M23 junction 10. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Adult admission remains just £7 (from 10am), with accompanied under-16s going free. Earlybird entry (from 8am) is £10.

For details, advance tickets and to enter your bike, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

Checkout our dedicated Shows and Events News page Shows and Events News

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





