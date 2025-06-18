Vespa Officina 8. The origins of a legend



Following its post-war reconstruction, Vespa Officina 8 within the Piaggio plant in Pontedera was home to the brand’s prestigious Experimental Department. This was the most cutting-edge area of the entire company, where the most daring projects took shape. From the end of the 1940s, this is where designers, draftsmen, mechanics, master metalworkers and test riders worked side by side – all highly-skilled professionals, many of whom had come from the aeronautical industry.

These were the years of rebirth, and the whole of Europe, working to get back on its feet after the dark wartime years, was swept up in an incredible burst of rebirth and creativity. A sense of rediscovered freedom and faith in a future just waiting to be built was the inspiration behind a host of visionary projects.

Officina 8 was where new ideas, including the most revolutionary, first came to life: the workshop saw the design and subsequent prototyping of the first Vespa, both for mass production and for racing and breaking records. The cut-outs for the metal workers, the special chassis models and the sand casting for the experimental engines were all created in-house. The prototype was then handed over to the road testers, who covered tens of thousands of kilometres on these bikes before deciding which to put into production, or which new competition vehicles to build. This is where the elegant lines and timeless style of the Vespa were born.

A highly coveted blue and brass pin with the words “Piaggio 8”, designed to be worn on their work overalls, identified the technicians who worked within the most secret and envied department within the factory.

Working in these spaces, which were inaccessible to everyone else, served as testament to the sheer talent of the development engineers, mechanics, designers and testers.

The Vespa that set 17 world speed and endurance records in 1950, and the flying kilometre record in 1951, the legendary "98 Corsa," and the models that dominated during the arduous "Six Days" off-road race are just a few of the custom-built masterpieces created in Officina 8.

Each component was crafted with care and skill, highlighting the manual workmanship that characterises the very best Italian manufacturing. Indeed, the talent and technical expertise within the Officina 8 was such that every single vehicle that the workshop created was totally unique, combining the best technology of its time with the style and elegance that would make Vespa so famous.

Officina 8. A new edition of the Vespa has landed, with an exclusive charm

The exclusive Officina 8 set-up appears across the most iconic models in the range: the Vespa Primavera – in its 50, 125, and 150 cc versions – which embodies Vespa’s young, carefree spirit, along with the powerful Vespa Gtv 310, with its low headlight and exposed handlebars, which make it the most authentically sporty Vespa of all time.

The Vespa Primavera and Vespa Gtv Officina 8 immediately stand out from the crowd with their exclusive Blu Officina 8colour, an intense shade of industrial blue with a special matte metallic finish which helps to turn back time, evoking the industrial environments of the past: machinery such as vices, lathes and grinding wheels, as well as practical, durable workwear.

This colour creates an original contrast with the elegant satin-finish metal accents, which are also highly evocative: aluminium, which embellishes the profile of the shield and the headlight and rear light surrounds, along with brass, which decorates the steering cover grille and wheel rims, the latter of which also feature a diamond-cut finish on the channel.

Colours and materials typical of mechanical workshops and the world of aeronautics and beyond: indeed, the Vespa Officina 8 also brings back the much-coveted brass and blue resin pinworn with pride by members of the historic Experimental Department. On the back plate, the three-dimensional platededicated to this model reinterprets the famous pin with a modern slant – a symbol of passion and craftsmanship.

The dual-upholstered saddle is also finished with real care: the seat with horizontal heat-sealed stitching is surrounded by double contrasting stitching, while the polished brass rivetsrepresent a further tribute to tradition. The Vespa Gtv Officina 8 also comes with a rigid cover in the same colour as the bodywork as standard, mirroring the typical fairings of Vespa competition models and lending it an even sportier look.

The set-up is completed with a host of matte black details andsporty bar-end mirrors, also in matte black.

Welcome Kit

Every Vespa Officina 8 is accompanied by an elegant welcome kit, an evocative tin container in the colours of this Special Edition, which contains the Owner’s Book. Beginning with the original archive documents, this precious volume retraces the history of the Experimental Department, the legendary Officina 8, where visionary minds and brilliant technicians shaped the future of the brand, creating a unique history characterised by technological innovation and design.

Accessories, technical clothing and a selection of Vespa Officina 8 apparel

The Vespa Officina 8 range of accessories and technical clothing matches the vehicle’s aesthetics perfectly.

The practical top box, in the same colour as the bike and featuring the Officina 8 logo, comes with a backrest in the same colours and materials as the seat.

The jet helmet, which comes in a distinctive industrial blue colour with a matte finish, is further enhanced by the Officina 8 series logo, and features a dual visor (transparent and sunshade), a ventilation system and handy micrometric closure. The interior is removable and breathable, with a view to ensuring long-lasting comfort.

The gloves in technical stretch knit material feature a dual-density protective insert on the knuckles, an adjustable Velcro fastening and touchscreen compatibility.

The Vespa Officina 8 Apparel collection evokes a workwear aesthetic, with industrial-inspired graphics. The bold and original lines of the logo capture the spirit of the Officina: a technical-style rendering of the stylised “V” symbol, broken down and then reassembled with screws and bolts.

Suitable for all seasons, the windbreaker jacket is made from technical fabric with a water-repellent coating, and features a zip closure at the front, a pack-away hood and zip side pockets. The breathable mesh lining ensures comfort in all conditions.

The hoodie sweatshirt is made from soft, enveloping cotton, and customised with the graphics from the collection on the chest and sleeves.

The round neck T-shirt in premium cotton features the Officina 8 symbol on the front and an oversized version of the collection logo on the back.

The range is completed by a sports bag with drawstring closure, ideal for everyday use and for use on the bike, along with the distinctive Officina 8 key ring, the perfect gift for Vespa fans.

