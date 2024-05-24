Granado takes stunning 10th pole to edge out Casadei and Zaccone by just 0.032s

A dramatic qualifying sees Granado storm to pole ahead of reigning champ Casadei and Zaccone with Ferrari down the order after early crash.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship is back on track for Round 3 at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya with two more blockbuster instalments awaiting us tomorrow. Launching from his tenth pole position in the electric class will be Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) after taking the spoils by setting a sensational 1:48.215. But it certainly wasn’t a comfortable pole position, as both Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) set the exact same lap time just 0.032s behind Granado to line up second and third respectively.

For the first time in 2024, Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) is not on the front row of the grid. The three-time winner this year – and sure championship contender – starts from fourth where he’ll have to watch out on his approach into Turn 1 so that rookie sensation Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and French GP polesitter Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) don’t come flying down Spinelli’s inside from fifth and sixth. While Garzo won’t be overly pleased with sixth, there is at least a little more satisfaction in the #4’s side of the Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ garage than there is on Lukas Tulovic’s side, as unfortunately after Tulovic progressed through from Q1, he was unable to set a flying lap in Q2 due to technical issues.

On the third row is where we find yet more heavy MotoE™ hitters. Two-time World Cup Winner Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) lines up seventh for the second time this season just ahead of teammate Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) who fortunately this time was indeed able to take part in Q2 after progressing through Q1. Alongside them is the luckless Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini Team) who, after finding something of his old form in Practice, crashed late on in Q2 denying him the chance of being able to improve his grid slot. Regardless, ninth is his first top 10 start so far this season.

Make sure you don’t miss both races tomorrow with lights out at 12:15 local time (UTC +2) for Race 1 before Race 2 gets underway at 16:10 local time. We’ll see you then for yet more fantastic MotoE™ racing.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com