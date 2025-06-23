Advertisement
Great Success For MV Agusta Open Days

Great Success For MV Agusta Open Days: over 5,000 visitors for the first edition of Schiranna’s open house.
June 23, 2025

MV Agusta’s historic Schiranna factory opened its doors to the public on Saturday, June 21st and Sunday, June 22nd to celebrate the brand’s 80th anniversary together with customers, enthusiasts, collectors, and partners. Two exciting days filled with passion, adrenaline, and pride for a brand that has shaped the history of Italian and international motorcycling.

The event attracted an extraordinary turnout: around 5,000 people from 36 countries – from Australia to the United States, Chile to New Zealand, Europe to Asia – took part in the various activities offered, including test rides and guided tours of the factory. An exceptional level of participation, once again confirming the deep bond between MV Agusta and its global community.

Over the course of the weekend, around 250 test rides were completed, allowing participants to experience the thrill of riding an MV Agusta. Thanks to guided tours, more than 2,000 visitors also had the opportunity to explore the Schiranna factory from the inside – the beating heart of the company.

The presence of clubs, including the Moto Club Internazionale di Cascina Costa – a partner in organizing the event – helped create an even more engaging atmosphere. Groups from across Italy, as well as from Germany, the Benelux region, and France, further strengthened the sense of belonging to the extended MV Agusta family.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the success of this event: our employees, partners, collaborators, and above all, the thousands of enthusiasts who chose to celebrate this important milestone with us. The 80th anniversary celebration is not only a tribute to our history, but a new beginning.

A concrete commitment to the future, driven by the same passion that has fueled the MV Agusta dream for eighty years.” said Luca Martin, Executive Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/

