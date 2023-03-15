Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsHJC RPHA 71 Mapos: New & in Stock Now

HJC RPHA 71 Mapos: New & in Stock Now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Hjc Rpha 71 Mapos: New & In Stock NowHJC RPHA 71 Mapos
HJC’s secondgeneration premium sporttouring model designed for any ride from city
commutes to crosscountry cruises, the RPHA 71 delivers superior performance in a
compact, lightweight package and offers enhanced shock resistance and maximum
protection thanks to its Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell and multidensity EPS.

Engineered for a quieter, more aerodynamic ride through extensive windtunnel testing, the
sunvisorequipped RPHA 71 brings back all the same features of its popular predecessor
while improving the rider’s overall experience. The RPHA 71 will also accept the second
generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems, allowing riders to stay
connected and focused on the road ahead.

Codes:
R71PO
R71PP
R71PR
R71PW

Sizes: XSXXL

RRP: £449.99

Hjc Rpha 71 Mapos: New & In Stock NowFeatures:
Meets or exceeds standard ECE 22.06 approved
5 Year warranty
Integrated sun shield and antifog smoketinted sun visor
Washable antibacterial fabric, glasses grooves, 3D contour cheek pads and reflective
detailing
New visor lock is easier to open and safer with its push and release system
New shell material providing enhanced shock resistant performance and a lighter
more comfortable helmet

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comHjc Rpha 71 Mapos: New & In Stock Now

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
Super Soco-Vmoto UK Acquired by Manufacturer

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Super Soco-vmoto Uk Acquired By Manufacturer

Super Soco-Vmoto UK Acquired by Manufacturer

Frank Duggan - 0