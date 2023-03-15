HJC RPHA 71 Mapos: New & in Stock Now

HJC RPHA 71 Mapos

HJC’s second–generation premium sport–touring model designed for any ride from city

commutes to cross–country cruises, the RPHA 71 delivers superior performance in a

compact, lightweight package and offers enhanced shock resistance and maximum

protection thanks to its Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell and multi–density EPS.

Engineered for a quieter, more aerodynamic ride through extensive wind–tunnel testing, the

sun–visor–equipped RPHA 71 brings back all the same features of its popular predecessor

while improving the rider’s overall experience. The RPHA 71 will also accept the second

generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems, allowing riders to stay

connected and focused on the road ahead.

Codes:

R71PO

R71PP

R71PR

R71PW



Sizes: XS–XXL



RRP: £449.99



Features:

• Meets or exceeds standard ECE 22.06 approved

• 5 Year warranty

• Integrated sun shield and anti–fog smoke–tinted sun visor

• Washable anti–bacterial fabric, glasses grooves, 3D contour cheek pads and reflective

detailing

• New visor lock is easier to open and safer with its push and release system

• New shell material providing enhanced shock resistant performance and a lighter

more comfortable helmet

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com