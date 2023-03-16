Venhill Throttle Cables for KTM and Husky 2-Strokes

High quality British-made control cables with improved performance, durability and a smoother action.

Venhill now offer throttle cable upgrades for the latest generation of KTM and Husqvarna 2-stroke crossers – from the 50cc junior range right up to the 250cc models.

The design team at Venhill had to develop special hybrid core wire to cope with the ‘wheel’ fitting used by KTM to guide the cable to the throttle. The new Hybrid Core wire is wound in the opposite direction to regular cables, which is necessary to reduce friction where it bends bend round ‘wheel’ fitting.

The Venhill throttle cables are a direct replacement for the OEM KTM and Husky items and will deliver improved performance and durability along with smoother action – a quick and easy upgrade that can make a massive difference to performance and reliability.

Each cable is made to Venhill’s high quality Featherlight specification – marine-grade stainless steel inner wire and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner, to minimise friction, give a lighter action and reduce the need for regular lubrication – a real plus when riding off-road.

They’re also ‘Bird-caged’ – a special process, which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger. This helps prevent cable breakage when put under repeated stress and pressure – adding peace of mind when tackling demanding MX tracks.

Fitments are available for the KTM SX 125,150 and 250 from 2021-on and the Husqvarna TC125 and 250 2021-on. Prices start at £33.86 (inc VAT).

Kids get the same quality as the adults too, with fitments for the KTM SX 50, 50 Mini, 65 and 85, (2021-on) as well as the 2021-on Husky TC50, 50 Mini and 85 at £33.86 (inc VAT).

Cables are available in Black, Orange and Blue options to match KTM and Husky factory colours. Other colours are available, to suit personal taste or for matching to team liveries, and Venhill cables can even be ordered with extra length, for custom set-ups.

Visit the Venhill site for further info and to order www.venhill.co.uk