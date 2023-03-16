Motorcycle Live and Bikesure Insurance renew sponsorship agreement

Motorcycle Live, the UK’s largest motorcycle and scooter show, is pleased to extend its partnership with specialist UK Motorcycle broker, Bikesure Insurance for 2023.

Following the announcement of the partnership in 2019, the two brands have worked together to deliver the UK’s number one motorcycle show at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, to tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, comments:“We’re just as excited about announcing the renewal of Bikesure’s sponsorship as we were with the initial announcement back in 2019, it’s a real testament to the strong working relationship between the brands. The show landscape has certainly changed in the last few years, but our commitment to creating a show that’s interactive and good value for visitors has remained the same – a vision the team at Bikesure share.”

Grant Varnham, Business Development Manager, Bikesure Insurance said: “No other motorcycle show supports our industry or has the ability to inspire the next generation of riders like Motorcycle Live can, which is why we’re incredibly proud to continue our sponsorship in 2023. With representation from the major motorcycle manufacturers, plenty of chances to jump on a bike and something for riders and non-riders of all ages and abilities, Motorcycle Live should be in everyone’s calendar.”

Motorcycle Live 2023 will take place at The NEC, Birmingham from 18 – 26 November. Tickets are on sale now – for an ‘early bird’ rate, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

