Touratech Defensa hand protectors in black

The ultra-robust Touratech Defensa hand protector enters the stage with a new design variant in rich black.

The Defensa Black underlines the brawny look of many current adventure bikes.

With the Defensa, Touratech has opened a new chapter in the field of hand protectors. The two-piece bar, forged from a high-strength aluminium alloy, defies even the toughest stress. The rider’s hands and the handlebar fittings are just as excellently protected during sporty off-road use as they are on demanding expeditions.

What’s more, the Defensa is extremely versatile: while sporty adventure riders simply mount the light metal bar of the “Pure” version, adventure riders upgrade their protectors for mixed use with the extremely effective handguards to the Defensa “Expedition” version. Those who require even more wind protection can extend the protectors with the optionally available “Extension” spoilers.

And last but not least, unlike virtually all other hand protectors available on the market, the Touratech Defensa is manufactured specifically for each model. This means that the aluminium bar sits absolutely precisely and offers the levers exactly the space they require.

The Defensa is now also available in rich black. In this attractive design, the two components of the aluminium bar are not only anodised, but also powder-coated in black. This finish gives an adventure bike a particularly robust look and is also extremely resistant to scratches.

The Defensa Black is available in a model-specific fit for R 1250/ 1200 GS (from 2013) including Adventure models, Harley Davidson RA1250 Pan America, Honda CRF 1100 Africa Twin, numerous Adventure models from KTM, Triumph Tiger 1200 as well as Yamaha Ténéré 700 and World Raid.

