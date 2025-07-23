JuniorGP readies to tackle Aragon as halfway point arrives

FIM JuniorGP: Round 4 of 7 beckons as title races hit Spanish soil and Alcañiz

The 2025 FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship lands back in Spain for the fourth round of the season; a double billing of FIM JuniorGP™ action as well as two battles in the Moto2™ European Championship are joined by a sole outing for the European Talent Cup and likewise for the Stock™ European Championship. Aragon always brings the battles and whilst it’s crowned Champions before, it’s very much open after our last round at Magny-Cours, France.

FIM JuniorGP

Starting with JuniorGP™, just 13 points split Spanish star Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) and Finnish sensation Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0). Salmela clawed back ten points on last year’s Aragon polesitter in France but the big winner was the rider in third: Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team). A first podium of the season came as a victory in the rain and he’ll seek to double up at Aragon, where he was on the podium in ETC back in 2022.

Behind the top three in the standings, it was also a first podium last time out for Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0) with second being bagged in the wet. A podium at Aragon last year in JuniorGP™ will spur on the Irishman to a repeat in 2025. Leonardo Zanni (Finetwork MIR Racing Team) and Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI) complete the top six. Zanni had something of a breakthrough ETC ride at Aragon when he came from 28th to P6 in 2023, whilst Danish aims to bounce back after his first DNF of 2025 at Magny-Cours.



Moto2 European Championship

14 points between first and second, a new title contender emerging and a new country on the podium: Moto2™ ECh is a whole new vibe after France. It’s still a Boscoscuro 1-2 with Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) ahead of Alberto Ferrandez (GV Racing Moto2) but neither made the podium in France. A first win of 2025 went to Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing), all three covered by 17 points. It’s four covered by less than a win’s worth as Surra’s teammate Xabi Zurutuza clinched P3; also on the podium last time out with a career-first rostrum, Uruguayan rider Facundo Llambias (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) is in good form.

European Talent Cup

ETC Cup has just ten points between Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAX Team) and Alvaro Lucas (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team). Longarela was P2 in France and Lucas P3, both behind the rider third in the standings and closing in: Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team). After a second win of 2025, Bujosa hopes Aragon is kind to him, aiming to get ahead of his two fellow countrymen. Other winners in the class this year are Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia-Dream Racing Junior Team) who bagged a first victory at Magny-Cours, whilst defending Champion Carlos Cano is 32 points behind Longarela in fifth; the #1 won at Aragon in 2025.

Stock European Championship

In Stock™, there was a new winner last time out in Pier Francesco Venturini (AC Racing Team), ahead of Hungarian star Tibor Erik Varga (IUM Motorsports S.L) and Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing), who moved to within one point of the Championship lead, held by Borja Gomez. Archie McDonald (PS Racing Team) is ten points behind Garcia whilst Blai Tiras (Yamaha GV Racing) rounds out the top five.

Sunday 27th July race schedule at Aragon:

11:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 1: 13 laps

12:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 1: 14 laps

13:00 – ETC Race: 12 laps

14:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 2: 13 laps

15:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 2: 14 laps

16:00 – Stock™: 13 laps

