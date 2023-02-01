Kawasaki to introduce Ninja ZX‑4R four‑cylinder Supersport

Kawasaki Motors Corporation has announced that it will launch a mid-weight, high performance machine in its famous Ninja range to be called the Ninja ZX-4R.

Incorporating a newly designed engine and frame, the exciting new addition to Kawasaki’s Supersports line will also include Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR variants in countries where they are introduced in February 2023 and thereafter. The model is expected in Europe in the Autumn of 2023.

With specifications varying by market, the most powerful Ninja ZX-4R is equipped with a high-output engine that delivers an exceptional 80 PS in a lightweight, compact Ninja ZX-25R-based chassis for superior cornering performance and acceleration feeling. At its introduction, the Ninja ZX will be the only full-fairing supersport model in the 400cc class with a parallel four-cylinder engine. It inherits the aggressive appearance and premium equipment expected of the Ninja ZX family while refining the sensation-provoking exhaust sound of the high-revving four-cylinder engine.

Whether a seasoned rider or new to the joys of Supersport, Ninja ZX-4R riders will experience the exciting riding pleasure of the “APEX PREDATOR” concept on the racetrack or on the street.

At the heart of this immediately impressive machine is a newly developed 399cc liquid-cooled, parallel 4-cylinder DOHC engine based on technology from Kawasaki’s legendary Ninja ZX series of supersport machines, which is able to deliver a maximum output of 57 kW (77 PS) and 59 kW (80 PS) when ram air is pressurized*. The engine has been conceived to combine strong low- and mid-range torque with strong power at high rpm and in all riding situations, from daily use to on-track sport riding.

Equipped with Kawasaki’s world-famous Ram Air system that increases filling efficiency and contributes to improved engine performance, the air intake is located in the centre of the upper cowl, providing styling that is instantly recognisable as part of the Ninja ZX series. The Ram Air ducts are located on the left side of the front forks, leading to the airbox while the “Ram Air” stamping is visible to the rider to show off the performance of the Ram Air system. The ultra high-revving engine, which revs above 15,000 rpm, delivers the exhilarating exhaust sound that only a Kawasaki high-performance parallel four-cylinder engine can deliver.

In terms of chassis, the configuration is focused on excellent handling performance and is inspired by the chassis elements and design concept of the Ninja ZX-10RR World Superbike. Featuring a high-tensile steel trellis frame and a curved long-type swingarm, the frame achieves an idealised front-rear weight distribution plus an excellent balance of rigidity and flexibility, providing nimble handling and great rider feedback.

Showa’s advanced SFF-BP front fork (Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR models feature a preload adjustment mechanism) is featured with the rear equipped with a horizontal back-link rear suspension system offering the same progressive characteristics of the Ninja ZX-10R supersport model, contributing to the superb handling performance typical of supersport models. Additionally, the Ninja ZX-4RR variant features the same type of Showa BFRC-lite rear shock as the Ninja ZX-10R.

Braking power is delivered via φ290mm semi-floating front twin discs and radial-mounted monobloc calipers, while the rear uses a large-diameter φ220mm disc. The overall package delivers powerful braking force and excellent brake feel, response and power. In terms of braking effectiveness and grip, the F120/R160 tyre combination adopted is designed to match the Ninja ZX-4R’s dynamic performance and provide excellent stability at high speeds.

At first sight there is no mistaking the lines of this new Ninja with its aggressive styling that exudes the power and instantaneous force that the Ninja ZX series is known for. The Ninja ZX-4R’s high-grade appearance is also enhanced by the use of LEDs for all lighting, from the twin-light headlight to the taillight.

Electronic rider aids also feature prominently on this latest Ninja with integrated riding modes that link KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Modes. From four different modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (Manual), the rider can easily select the appropriate setting to suit the riding conditions and his or her own riding style. Also fitted to the Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR is a dual direction KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) enabling clutchless shifting up/down.

The meter panel of the Ninja ZX-4R is equipped with a 4.3-inch full-digital colour LCD screen providing high visibility and a premium feel. It integrates a track mode that displays lap times, gear positions, and RPMs from 10,000 rpm and above in an easy-to-read manner. The Kawasaki RIDEOLOGY application can be used to connect to a Smartphone for a variety of functions, including recording GPS route information and vehicle riding information.

In addition to the Ninja ZX-4R, the following two variants are available:

Ninja ZX-4R SE:

This special edition model features original colours and graphics inspired by the machines of Kawasaki’s factory racing team, the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT), as well as numerous accessories as standard equipment.

（Equipment）

Dual direction KQS

Smoked windshield

USB power socket

Frame Slider

Ninja ZX-4RR:

In addition to the original Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired colours and “RR” graphics, the rear suspension features Showa’s BFRC-lite, the same type used on the Ninja ZX-10R supersport model. This specification allows for a more sporty riding experience.

（Equipment）

Dual direction KQS

For full specifications and a comparison between the Ninja ZX-4R, Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR, see below.

