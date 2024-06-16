Kennedy Clinches Maiden Win for Honda Racing as Seeley Returns to Podium in Thrilling Quattro Group British Supersport Race 1 at Knockhill

Jack Kennedy secured his first victory of the season for Honda Racing in a closely fought Sprint Race at Knockhill Racing Circuit, marking a significant milestone for both the rider and the team. The Irishman showcased his skill and determination, fending off fierce competition to claim the top spot on the podium.

Qualifying saw Kennedy set the pace with a blistering lap of 49.302 seconds, edging out Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) by a mere 0.024 seconds. Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) completed the front row, with the top six riders separated by just 0.356 seconds, promising an exciting race ahead.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) secured pole position, while Adon Davie (JDF Racing Ducati) led the way in the HEL Supersport Cup category.

As the lights went out for the Sprint Race, Kennedy got off to a flying start and quickly established a lead. However, he couldn’t shake off the chasing pack, with Stapleford and Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) keeping the pressure on throughout the 18-lap contest.

Seeley, showed his class and determination as he battled his way through to claim a well-deserved third place. His podium finish marked a triumphant comeback and served as a reminder of his skill and tenacity.

Behind the top three, Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) and Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) engaged in a thrilling duel for fourth, with Jenner ultimately taking the honours and claiming the GP2 class win.

The HEL Supersport Cup saw Adon Davie emerge victorious, fending off a spirited challenge from Mikey Hardie (ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki) to secure the category win.

Further down the field, there were notable performances from Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), who charged through the pack to finish sixth after starting 25th, and Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki), who claimed a solid eighth-place finish.

The Sprint Race was not without incident, as James McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati), Carter Brown (Josh Davis Motorsport Yamaha), TJ Toms (R&R Racing Yamaha), Lewis Jones (Lewis Jones Racing Kawasaki), and Adam Brown (ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki) all failed to finish.

As the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup competitors look ahead to the remaining races, the championship battle is set to intensify, with Kennedy, Stapleford, and Seeley all staking their claims as serious title contenders.