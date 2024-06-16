Swann Soars to Victory as Todd and Talbot Complete Podium in Thrilling Pirelli National Superstock Race 1 at Knockhill

Scott Swann put on a masterful performance to claim victory in Race 1 of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Knockhill Racing Circuit. The Swann Racing Honda rider showcased his skill and grit, fending off fierce competition from Davey Todd and Joe Talbot to secure the top spot on the podium.

In qualifying, Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) set the pace with a blistering lap of 48.221 seconds, edging out Swann by a mere 0.194 seconds. Ash Beech (Jones Dorling Racing Honda) completed the front row, with the top three riders separated by just 0.350 seconds, promising an exciting race ahead.

As the lights went out for Race 1, Todd got off to a strong start, but it was Swann who quickly established himself at the front of the pack. The Honda rider rode flawlessly, maintaining a consistent pace and keeping Todd at bay throughout the 18-lap contest.

Behind the leading duo, Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) emerged as a serious contender, battling his way through to claim the final podium spot. Talbot’s impressive performance saw him finish just 2.280 seconds behind Swann, highlighting the depth of talent in the Superstock field.

Ash Beech, who started third, found himself in a tough battle with David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing BMW) for fourth place. In the end, Beech managed to hold off Allingham’s challenge, crossing the line 1.874 seconds ahead of the BMW rider.

Further down the field, there were notable performances from Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) and Jamie Perrin (Jamie Perrin / Team APS Honda), who finished sixth and seventh, respectively, after starting eighth and fourth.

The race was not without its share of close battles, with Simon Reid (Cumins by Team IWR Honda), Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda), and Jamie Lyons (Honda – JLR by Ability Energy Scotland Ltd) all finishing within a second of each other in eighth, ninth, and tenth positions.

As the Pirelli National Superstock competitors look ahead to the remaining races, the championship battle is set to intensify. With Swann, Todd, and Talbot all showcasing their potential as race winners, the stage is set for a thrilling season of close-fought competition.

The Superstock class once again demonstrated its ability to produce nail-biting racing, with the top 15 riders separated by just over 26 seconds at the checkered flag. Ahead of race 2, fans can expect more of the same high-octane action from this talented grid of riders.