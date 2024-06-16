Cooper Triumphs in Rain-Shortened Pirelli National Sportbike Race 1 at Knockhill as Colombi Shines in Qualifying

Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd Aprilia) secured pole position for the Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance races at Knockhill Racing Circuit, setting a blistering lap time of 51.577 seconds in qualifying. Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph) and Ash Barnes (Raceways Yamaha) completed the front row, with the top three separated by just 0.691 seconds.

However, it was Cooper who emerged victorious in a rain-shortened Race 1. The race, initially delayed due to torrential rain, was eventually run over a reduced distance of 8 laps. Cooper showcased his wet-weather prowess, leading from start to finish and taking the checkered flag with a commanding 8.578-second advantage over Harrison Dessoy (Rev2Race Yamaha).

Ash Barnes completed the podium, a further 6.378 seconds adrift, after a close battle with pole-sitter Colombi, who ultimately finished fourth.

Zak Shelton (XMT Racing Aprilia) was unfortunately disqualified from the results due to a technical infringement related to his fairing, mudguards, and bodywork not conforming to homologation.

Behind the top four, Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Triumph) and Thomas Strudwick (TS Racing Triumph) engaged in a thrilling duel for fifth, with Silvester coming out on top by just 0.329 seconds.

Lennon Docherty (Symcirrus Motorsport Kawasaki) and Alfie Davidson (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) also impressed, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Further down the field, there were notable performances from Finn Smart-Weeden (Definnitive Racing Aprilia) and Charlie Atkins (Symcirrus Motorsport Kawasaki), who rounded out the top ten.

As the Pirelli National Sportbike competitors look ahead to Race 2, they will be hoping for improved weather conditions. However, with Cooper, Dessoy, and Barnes all showing strong form in the wet, the stage is set for another intriguing battle at the front of the field.

The championship standings are sure to be shaken up after this rain-affected round, and riders will be eager to bounce back and make their mark in the upcoming races.