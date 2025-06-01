MAG Ride to Work Day – 10th June 2025

Held internationally Ride to Work Day on Tuesday 10th June celebrates its 34th anniversary!

Organised and run in the UK by MAG (Motorcycle Action Group) to show that Motorcycles are a key part of a multi-modal and sustainable transport future, and offer a way to fill the gap between active travel and reduced public transport without relying on the car, providing social, economic and environmental benefits in a world currently dominated by four wheels or more!

Find out more about the MAG “Ride to Work Day” campaign, check out:

http://ride-to-work-day.mag-uk.org/

http://ride-to-work-day.mag-uk.org/ride-to-work-resources/




