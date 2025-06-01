Uriarte does the double as photo finishes play a role in Jerez

Six phenomenal races took place in the south of Spain, as first-time winners shine in the ETC and Stock classes!

Beneath the scorching Spanish sun, six gripping races unfolded on the hallowed ground of Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) continued his unbeaten 2025 run with a FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship double, while Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) cemented his title credentials with another commanding win in the Moto2™ European Championship. The European Talent Cup saw first-ever victories for Alvaro Lucas (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam), and Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglisse) charged to a maiden triumph in the Stock European Championship.

FIM JuniorGP

Brian Uriarte did the double—but it didn’t come easy. Starting from pole in Race 1, the #51 led much of the way, only to come under late pressure from Finetwork Mir Racing Team duo Leonardo Zanni and Jesus Rios, plus a hard-charging Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0). The four-way battle erupted in a last-lap showdown, with Uriarte edging out Salmela at the final corner. Rios snatched third, denying teammate Zanni a maiden podium by mere milliseconds.

Race 2 brought more fireworks, with the same quartet dicing for the lead throughout. It once again went down to the wire—Rios pushed Uriarte all the way, but the #51 held firm to clinch victory. Salmela took third in a photo finish, while a luckless Zanni missed the podium again despite another stellar ride.

Not since Dani Holgado in 2021 has a rider won the opening three races of a JuniorGP™ season. Uriarte now heads to Magny-Cours as the rider to beat.

Moto2 European Championship

In the sole race in the Moto2™ ECh, Unai Orradre showed his class to take victory in a restarted race. After just two laps, the race was red flagged due to track conditions, offering respite for both Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing Team) and Orradre after they clashed at lights out. Second time around, there was no drama and Orradre immediately settled into his rhythm to take a third consecutive podium and his second win of the season. Fernandez returned to the rostrum in second, while reigning champion Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) snatched third, denying polesitter Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) a first-ever trip to Parc Fermé.

Orradre now leads the standings by 28 points heading into France.

European Talent Cup

As it typically does, the European Talent Cup offered up two instant classic for the category. Race 1 saw rookie Alvaro Lucas claim his first-ever victory after a thrilling battle with Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam). The trio stayed clear of a dramatic late incident involving reigning champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) and Yaroslav Karpushin (Frando Racing VHC Team). Cano recovered to finish sixth, while Karpushin crashed out and was denied a maiden podium.

Race 2 brought swift redemption for Karpushin, who secured third place as a breathtaking photo finish decided the winner. At the front, Longarela and Cano went wheel-to-wheel to the line, but it was Longarela who timed his run to perfection to take his first ETC win, with Cano narrowly beaten into second.

Meanwhile, Bujosa, Lucas, and Eduardo Gutierrez (AC Racing Team) all crashed out of the lead group in a dramatic mid-race incident. All three will be eager to bounce back at Magny-Cours, where the chasing pack will look to close in on new title leader Longarela.

Stock European Championship

Starting from 11th on the grid, Borja Gomez carved through the field in a sensational charge to victory. Early leaders Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team), and Andy Verdoia (Pitformance VRS) couldn’t hold him off as Gomez surged to the front on the final lap.

McDonald clinched second after a fierce battle, while Cretaro—under pressure from Blai Trias (Yamaha GV Racing)—crashed at the final corner, handing Trias a maiden podium.

Now leading the Championship, Gomez heads to France aiming to tighten his grip on the crown.

