Colour updates for Suzuki’s Burgman 400

Suzuki has released a trio of colour updates for the Burgman 400, the original maxi-scooter.

An effortlessly classy pearl matt shadow green is enhanced by gold wheels and black trim. The same gold wheels also standout on an otherwise-understated all-black version. The third paint scheme added to the Burgman 400 lineup is a metallic reflective blue, also equipped with the gold wheels.

First launched in 1998 and in production ever since, the current Burgman 400 is equipped with a punchy single-cylinder engine capable of returning over 70mpg*.

Convenience comes from 42-litres of under-seat storage and a combined 6.3-litres of storage space with two additional compartments at the front. A traction control system keeps things in check on slippery or wet surfaces.

The Burgman 400 comes with an OTR price of £7,199.

