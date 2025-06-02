Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Colour Updates For Suzuki’s Burgman 400 Colour Updates For Suzuki’s Burgman 400

Colour updates for Suzuki’s Burgman 400

Suzuki has released a trio of colour updates for the Burgman 400, the original maxi-scooter. 
June 2, 2025

Colour Updates For Suzuki’s Burgman 400Suzuki has released a trio of colour updates for the Burgman 400, the original maxi-scooter. 

An effortlessly classy pearl matt shadow green is enhanced by gold wheels and black trim. The same gold wheels also standout on an otherwise-understated all-black version. The third paint scheme added to the Burgman 400 lineup is a metallic reflective blue, also equipped with the gold wheels. 

First launched in 1998 and in production ever since, the current Burgman 400 is equipped with a punchy single-cylinder engine capable of returning over 70mpg*.  

Convenience comes from 42-litres of under-seat storage and a combined 6.3-litres of storage space with two additional compartments at the front. A traction control system keeps things in check on slippery or wet surfaces. 

The Burgman 400 comes with an OTR price of £7,199. 

Advertisement

Find out more, here. 

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more