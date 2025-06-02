Herfoss Wins Dramatic King Of The Baggers At Road America

Last-Corner Tussle Ends With Smith Crashing Out And Herfoss Taking His First Win Of The Year At Road America.

The Mission King Of The Baggers series has been a Harley-Davidson/Indian Motorcycle rivalry since day one. On Sunday at Road America, that rivalry was taken up a notch.

A day after watching Harley’s podium lockout in race one on Saturday, S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss was determined not to let it happen again. And he rode like it, battling at the front of the pack with an equally intense Bradley Smith in a race between two racers desperately wanting to win.

Smith led into the final corner on the last lap with the lead, ran wide and left a hole that Herfoss charged through. The pair came to together on the exit with Smith crashing his Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing Road Glide and Herfoss riding to victory.

Smith's two teammates James Rispoli and Kyle Wyman, meanwhile, watched it unfold right in front of them and raced up the hill to finish second and third, respectively.

All involved parties spent some time in Race Direction with the outcome unknown at the time of this writing.

Defending series champion Herfoss ended up topping Rispoli by just .229 of a second. For Rispoli, it was a good weekend after a miserable start to his season. Two podium finishes always make a guy feel better and Rispoli had to be pleased with his results.

Wyman was 1.1 seconds behind and content with a championship points lead that continues to grow. After winning race one and finishing third in race two, Wyman’s points lead is now 57 points over Herfoss.

Herfoss’ teammate Tyler O’Hara finished fourth, hot on Wyman’s tail and slightly ahead of RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim.

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Loris Baz was sixth with Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis seventh. TAB Performance Racing’s Kyle Ohnsorg, SDI Racing’s Cameron Beaubier and Gillim’s teammate Rocco Landers rounded out the top 10.

“Firstly, I just want to say, I hope Bradley (Smith) is okay. We were racing super hard out there. That guy is hungry. He was like a dog with a bone. I closed the gap in the last turn. I thought when we went in there, I was a lot stronger than him in the day. This morning, I was seeing him as well. He ended up pushing a lot wider than me. I went for it, and he went for it. I really hope that’s the way we can see it moving forward. I know how I’d feel right now if I was Bradley, and I just want to say I’m sorry that that’s how it finished. But we were both going for the same line. Aside from that, it was quite the day. I was having a lot of fun out there in that race. It’s a funny old game, isn’t it? You’ve got to be able to ride a bike fast, but when you get out there and the flag drops, it’s about racing a motorbike and it’s a fun old game. I think I’m pretty good at that game.”

Motovation Supersport – Davis Over Petersen

Eighteen-year-old Blake Davis races a motorcycle like a 30-year-old veteran, and he used his skill and maturity to win the second of two Motovation Supersport races at Road America, making up for a crash in race one after contact with Tyler Scott.

Strack Racing’s Davis and Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen did most of the leading during the 11-lap race and, deservingly so, they were the two who led the five-rider duel for victory across the line on Sunday.

The win, by just .195 of a second over Petersen, was Davis’ second-career Supersport win and more than made up for Saturday’s miscue.

Rahal Ducati Moto w/ XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen made the best of his situation, with Saturday’s race winner didn’t have the pace to win, but he made hay while the sun shone and beat his championship rival Mathew Scholtz for third, keeping his perfect 2025 podium streak intact and extending his lead in the championship.

Scholtz, meanwhile, tried the only move he could in an effort to win, diving into the last corner low, but ruining his drive on the exit. At the finish line he was only .301 of a second behind his race-winning teammate Davis.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Scott ran with the lead pack and finished fifth, .734 off the lead.

Jacobsen’s teammate Kayla Yaakov rode to a lonely sixth, eight seconds from the lead pack and some nice seconds ahead of Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis.

ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony was eighth with the ageless Larry Pegram ninth on the Team Hammer Suzuki GSX-R750.

Altus Motorsports’ Torin Colins rounded out the top 10 right on the back of the Anthony/Pegram battle.

“I was pretty fired up after yesterday,” Davis said. “Here you can never really say I have it. Even 10 feet from the line, I wasn’t sure if I had it or not. I was definitely feeling really good on the brakes. I felt like I could out-brake just about anyone. So, that was definitely a huge confidence booster. I kept just trying to stay in front of Cam (Petersen), stay in the lead of the race. I still don’t know if I have enough pace to just sit behind people. So, I’m always scared to sit and wait behind people. I always want to lead the race. It gives me that confidence that I’m still here, I’m still with the leaders. I’m always having a chance. It was definitely a super fun race. Battling with Cam was amazing.

Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul – Di Mario In A Thriller

Seven riders were separated by a tick over a second in Sunday’s Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul race with championship points leader Alessandro Di Mario celebrating his high-school graduation in the best possible way with his third win of the season.

“I want to thank the whole team,” Di Mario said. “The bike was absolutely amazing. I want to thank (Eraldo) Ferracci. Yeah, dude, I just graduated and I’m 16 so I still went to school, woke up every day, and so I don’t know what I’m gonna do now. That feels kinda weird. I just tried to see how many were in the lead group and I just wanted to position myself. I knew I wanted to be second and I placed myself in the perfect position and was able to win.”

The race featured five riders at the front early on and that number grew to seven in the final laps. At the line it was Di Mario by a scant .021 of a second over Julian Correa, who matched his best finish of the season with a second runner-up. Correa also clocked the fastest lap of the race.

Next up at the finish, and just .029 of a second behind, was yesterday’s winner Sam Drane on his Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing Krämer. Drane’s countryman Bodie Page was just .077 of a second behind his fellow Aussie and only .371 of a second ahead of Royalty Racing’s Carson King.

The fast-improving Cody Kopp was a shadow sixth on his Team Roberts mount, with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg, who started on the back row after crashing in the first start of the restarted race, ending up seventh.

On the first start, Drane led into turn one and the Australian and Di Mario opened a quick gap. It was all for nothing, however, as three riders went down in turn five, bringing out a red flag. Those crashing were MP13 Racing’s Ella Dreher, Vossberg, and D&D Certified Racing’s Landon Smith.

Di Mario now leads Drane by 21 points, 127-106. Paige is third with 86 points, one better than Correa.

Stock 1000 – Lee Doubles Down

The MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Championship changed at the start of the second lap of Sunday’s race at Road America when OrangeCat Racing’s Jayson Uribe crashed out of the lead in the high-speed turn one, handing his teammate Andrew Lee a third victory and an expanded lead in the series point standings.

Even though his main championship rival and teammate was out of the race, Lee didn’t let up and he broke the lap record with his 2:12.730 midway through the eight-lap race.

Behind Lee was an all-Honda scrap between Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates and Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach for second place, with the spot ultimately going to Yates by 1.9 seconds over Beach.

BPR Racing’s Bryce Kornbau had a lonely race to fourth as he was well clear of Edge Racing’s Jason Waters and 5.6 seconds behind Beach.

3D Motorsports’ Gabriele Da Silva was able to beat The Bike Experience USA’s Eziah Davis to the line with the pair separated by just .705 of a second.

Hot on their heels came RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Rocco Landers, who was just .139 of a second behind. BPR Racing’s Deion Campbell and Top Pro Motorsports’ Alex Arango rounded out the top 10.

“The OrangeCat Racing team is putting a bike under me that is capable of that, and I just want to thank the team, my friends, family and the fans for sure for being here. I’m really happy to be here.”

When asked if he can continue the run that has seen him win three of the first four races of the year while finishing second in the other, Lee said, “That’s why we keep going to the racetrack, right? So that’s the goal and we’ll just keep plugging away and see what the rest of the season looks like.”

With three wins in the first four races, Lee leads the championship chase by 30 points over Yates, 95-65. Beach is third with 62 points, one more than Uribe.

Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race.- Oh, So Close

Miranda Cain won the closest race in Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. history with Cain topping Camille Conrad by a scant .079 of a second.

Cassie Creer finished third, some 13 seconds behind the lead duo.

Yesterday’s winner Kira Knebel crashed out of the race, bringing out the red flag. Shea MacGregor would also lead and would also crash. MacGregor remounted, however, to finish eighth.

