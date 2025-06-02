Motoamerica Becomes Largest Superbike Weekend In Road America’s History

Largest Motorcycle Racing Audience At Elkhart Lake Facility In 45-Year History.

MotoAmerica held round three of its 2025 MotoAmerica Championship at historic Road America, May 30-June 1, and the result was not only thrilling racing but also a record attendance as the event became the most-attended Superbike weekend in the track’s 45-year history.

“To have the largest motorcycle racing crowd in the history of Road America is something we’re all proud of,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The racing continues to be some of the closest we experience on our calendar, and the great weather helped deliver this increasingly large and enthusiastic crowd. This has been a great weekend for MotoAmerica, and we want to thank all the fans who came out and made this event one to remember. We can’t wait to do it all again in 2026.”

“This was a milestone weekend for all of us,” said Mike Kertscher, President and General Manager of Road America. “The energy from the fans, the world-class competition, and the sheer volume of everything from entries to spectators made this the biggest Superbike event we’ve ever hosted since motorcycles first hit the track in 1980. Road America is built for moments like these – wide-open speed, family entertainment, and unforgettable memories.”

The weekend was a showcase of the MotoAmerica’s best riders doing battle in Superbike, Motovation Supersport, Stock 1000, the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul, and the Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race classes. Advertisement

In addition to the on-track action, the event featured a wide array of fan activities, including rider autograph sessions, stunt shows, the Vintage MotoFest ride-in bike show, paddock access, and a bustling vendor midway. Campers filled every corner of the facility, enjoying the electric atmosphere all weekend long. For many, it wasn’t just a race – it was an experience.

With beautiful weather, record-setting attendance, and thrilling side-by-side racing, Road America’s Superbike Weekend set a new benchmark in both scale and impact. Discounted tickets for 2026 are available for a limited time.

Fans can grab a three-day MotoAmerica Superbike Weekend Ticket for $80 until September 1

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/