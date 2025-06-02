Teutschenthal Treats for Herlings And Adamo at the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany

The tenth round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships saw mixed conditions to hinder the efforts of the experienced MSC Teutschenthal crew, as the rain hit for the second block of races after the sun shone for both MX2 and MXGP in their opening encounters. Undeterred, the crowd kept the atmosphere buzzing at the Talkessel for the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany, and they were rewarded with some tense and enthralling racing in both GP classes!

The MXGP division saw a return to winning form for five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings, catching and passing his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Lucas Coenen with just two laps to go in the GP! Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s World Championship leader, Romain Febvre, struggled to make passes but ended the day in third overall.

In MX2, most of the crowd’s attention fell on red plate holder Simon Laengenfelder, but the local man had a difficult day and lost the Championship lead to another Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, Andrea Adamo, who took the overall victory at Teutschenthal with a first and a third. The surprise podium finisher was Guillem Farres, who took his first career GP podium for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, taking the race two win and second overall ahead of reigning World Champion, Kay de Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

The weather took its toll on the circuit and made it even tougher to pass on, but the surprise results kept the fans entertained and rounds out the first half of the MXGP season in style!

Febvre asserted his authority with the fastest time in morning Warm-Up, while TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar again showed good speed with second fastest ahead of Honda HRC’s lone wolf Ruben Fernandez.

Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen took full advantage of his first gate pick and claimed the Fox Holeshot Award with room to spare, with Pancar directly behind him, although just like in Qualifying, Herlings got past the Slovenian through the second corner to give chase to the young pretender!

Fernandez was fourth ahead of Febvre, but the Spaniard attempted the difficult double jump after the track crosses the start line and landed short, crashing spectacularly and forcing everyone to take avoiding action! Pancar suffered the most as he had to veer off track to avoid the bouncing factory Honda. The crash ruled Ruben out of the GP, and he will be checked before a decision is made on his participation at next weekend’s MXGP of Latvia.

Also suffering an early crash was Fantic Factory Racing MXGP star Glenn Coldenhoff, who was looking to move into third in the standings this weekend. Febvre also made a mistake on the first full lap, spinning sideways on the hard, dry ground. Taking advantage of the chaos was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Calvin Vlaanderen, and he slotted into third ahead of the JK Racing Yamaha of Isak Gifting.

Pancar had dropped to eighth behind the Aruba.it Ducati of Jeremy Seewer and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass. The trio held those positions until lap seven when Pancar crashed down the order, eventually recovering to 11th. On the next lap Seewer forced past Gifting, who had been passed back by Febvre on lap three. On lap 14 the Swede also fell prey to the Monster Energy Yamaha of Maxime Renaux, as well as Jonass, but the Latvian suffered a big crash three laps to the end which forced him out of the GP. There is no news yet of his condition, but everyone in the Paddock wishes him all the best for his recovery.

Gifting came home in seventh ahead of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP pairing of Brian Bogers and Andrea Bonacorsi, with JM Honda Racing’s Brent van Doninck rounding out the top ten. Seewer and Renaux took fifth and sixth, but two tight battles up front were taking everyone’s attention as Herlings relentlessly attacked Coenen, just as Febvre was hounding the back wheel of Vlaanderen! Although the pursuer drew level in both of those battles, ultimately the rider in front was able to stay there in both cases. With Coenen’s win, by just under a second from the irrepressible Herlings, scoring seven points more than Febvre’s fourth, it hacked the Frenchman’s advantage down to 38.

With torrential rain hitting the track after the first MXGP race, the start would be all the more important for race two. Coenen looked to follow the same blueprint to success with his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, but this time Febvre was right behind him and eager to stop the rot in the points chase, as Herlings was third and continually pressing. Coldenhoff and Bogers put their Fantic machines into the top five from the first corner onwards!

Bogers passed his teammate through the middle of the circuit during the first full lap, while both Coenen and Seewer made off-track excursions! The Belgian’s mistake was quite mild, but the Swiss rider’s truly wasn’t as he barrelled through two advert hoardings! Seewer would struggle on to a 14th place finish to secure ninth overall.

Febvre pursued Coenen, but both leaders were being troubled by lapped riders, and as the Kawasaki man was being frustrated by one on lap ten, Herlings took an opportunist’s pass to grab second place from a long way behind! Renaux, meanwhile, had fought through to a solid fourth position to take that place overall, but his teammate Vlaanderen had a tougher race to finish tenth and claim fifth on the day. Bogers took fifth in race two to scored his best overall result of the season with sixth. Gifting was seventh again, taking that position overall ahead of Pancar, who also took eighth in race two. Coldenhoff rounded out the top ten behind Seewer.

At the front, Herlings suddenly reeled in Coenen, through a mixture of mistakes for the rookie and some brilliant lines for the all-time great. The same line that Jeffrey used to pass Febvre saw him draw almost level once, then on the following lap, two from the end, he made a decisive move to take the lead away from his fellow KTM factory pilot! The crowd acknowledged the move and the return to form of “The Bullet”, who collected his 206th GP race win and 108th Grand Prix victory, further extending his record tallies in both departments!

Coenen was second overall for the third straight GP, but again chipped away at the points lead of Febvre, who sits 36 clear at the top with his eighth straight podium result. The three-week run of GPs comes to a close next weekend at Kegums, the most fruitful venue of the current calendar for “The Bullet”, so he is sure to be looking forward to that one!

Jeffrey Herlings: “You know, I’ve come a long way. When I came back in Sardinia, I was just a couple days on the bike and almost got lapped by Lucas (Coenen) or Tim (Gajser)… and now, two months later, I win. So I’m really thankful for that. The second race was tough—you had to save your vision while trying to pass, and there weren’t many good lines because everyone took the dry ones. But I managed to pass Romain (Febvre) and Lucas, win the race and the overall, and I’m really happy. Looking forward to the next one.”

Lucas Coenen: “I guess I’m the second-place guy, three in a row now, but it was still a good weekend. First race was solid with the win, but the second one was tricky. I was just trying to stay on two wheels; the track was tough and the lapped riders made it hard to keep my rhythm. I had a little gap, but as the first rider to catch the lappers, you always lose time. Jeffrey rode really well—I didn’t see it coming, but he found some good lines, passed me, and I just let him go. We finished on the same points, so I’m happy, and now we focus on Kegums.”

Romain Febvre: “Yeah, a little bit frustrating, but still some good results and I’m on the podium, so I’ll take it. Consistency is key—if a tough weekend still means a podium, that’s not bad. I had the speed in both motos, but just couldn’t make the passes. In the second race, lapped riders were really annoying, but that’s how it goes. Congrats to Jeffrey on the win. We’ll work harder now and aim for better starts next week in Latvia.”

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 34:01.233; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:00.985; 3. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:06.998; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:09.991; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Ducati), +0:28.581; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:37.951; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, Yamaha), +0:42.363; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, Fantic), +0:44.516; 9. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, Fantic), +0:46.916; 10. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Honda), +0:48.948;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:27.938; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), +0:07.225; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:25.895; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +1:00.901; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, Fantic), +1:10.784; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Fantic), +1:19.357; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, Yamaha), +1:34.104; 8. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +1:43.721; 9. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, Honda), +1:55.231; 10. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +1:58.597

MXGP Overall – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 47 points; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 47 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 38 p.; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 33 p.; 5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 31 p.; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, FAN), 29 p.; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, YAM), 28 p.; 8. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 23 p.; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 20 p

MXGP – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 487 points; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 451 p.; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 326 p.; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 322 p.; 5. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 305 p.; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 298 p.; 7. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, FAN), 265 p.; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 262 p.; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 244 p.; 10. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 219 p.

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Kawasaki, 493 points; 2. KTM, 473 p.; 3. Honda, 464 p.; 4. Yamaha, 424 p.; 5. Fantic, 367 p.; 6. Ducati, 298 p.; 7. Beta, 171 p.; 8. Husqvarna, 51 p.; 9. Triumph, 5 p





Qualifying Race winner Valerio Lata carried his good vibes through to morning warm-up for Honda HRC, but fellow rookie Cas Valk took the fastest time away from him at the very end of the session for Venrooy Racing KTM.

Fox Holeshot master Sacha Coenen was back on form off the gate, and took his sixth of the season for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of Adamo and Lata, while Laengenfelder lost his initial fourth position, and a couple of others, with a mistake through a right-hand corner. Liam Everts took that spot for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, but Farres and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilot Thibault Benistant were soon bothering him, and the Triumph rider showed his best speed of the year with a pass on the Belgian in front of the massed bank of fans!

Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors rider Oriol Oliver joined the battle, as did Laengenfelder, and there was contact in several manoeuvres, although Benistant pulled the pass of the day on Everts with a clear leap over the double jump near Pit Lane, the only MX2 rider to complete it all day long!

On lap eight, Adamo closed in on Coenen and took the lead on the long left-hander after Liqui Moly Mountain, while Laengenfelder finally got the better of Benistant after battling back and forth with the flying Frenchman! The series leader then made two passes in as many laps, getting by Farres and Lata to claim third at the flag! Another Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2-3 was in the books!

Lata held on to fourth ahead of Benistant, as Farres crashed with two laps to go and finished the race in ninth, just in front of his countryman Oliver but behind his Monster Energy Triumph Racing teammate Camden McLellan. Kay de Wolf had suffered a poor start and could only manage seventh behind his teammate Everts.

Adamo’s fifth Sunday race win of the season halved the gap in the points to just five behind Laengenfelder, setting things up for a showdown as the heavens opened before the start of the second MX2 race!

For the seventh time, obviously leading the series count, the Fox Holeshot Award was claimed by Sacha Coenen, and the teenage Belgian looked to be making hay at the front from the outset as he was chased by Farres, with De Wolf, Adamo, and Lata struggling to pass the Spaniard on the greasy circuit.

There was more passing further back as Valk got past Oliver for sixth on lap three, then Benistant, Everts and McLellan also attacked the Spaniard. Young Dutch wildcard Ivano van Erp battled in the top ten, colliding with Everts who hit the ground on the first full lap but recovered quickly, before the EMX250 regular on the VHR VRT Yamaha fell down the order, as did Valk on a rough day for the rookie.

Laengenfelder had suffered a terrible start, and had to fight his way back into the top ten in the slippery conditions, eventually leading the WZ-Racing KTM rider Maxime Grau across the line in ninth. TM Moto CRD Motosport rider Julius Mikula equalled his best race finish of the year in eighth place.

Coenen had looked fast but had made mistakes, then with a big lead he got the big uphill triple jump badly wrong and careered into a trackside fence, getting stuck temporarily as Farres took the lead gratefully! De Wolf, Adamo, Lata, and Oliver stayed in second to fifth from there to the flag, while Benistant hit trouble with two laps to go to gift McLellan sixth position ahead of Everts.

The Yamaha rider took tenth overall behind Oliver and Coenen, who was able to re-join and claim 15th by the finish. Everts & McLellan took sixth and seventh overall, but they are two winning riders among many in this field who would not have been happy with those results. Likewise, Laengenfelder ended the day fifth overall behind a frustrated Lata, who had twice fallen while trying to pass Adamo for third, and missed the podium on a tie-break. There’s more to come from the rookie Italian!

De Wolf’s second was good enough to climb the podium again after his Ernée disaster, and the former series leader is now 31 off the top.

Farres was able to hold on to win his first ever race in MX2, and that makes him the tenth rider to take a chequered flag in the class this season! It gives him his best ever overall finish of second overall, matching the best yet for the second-year Monster Energy Triumph team!

The day belonged to Adamo, who took his fourth GP win of the season, and sixth of his career, and will take the red plate to the next round in Latvia, a tiny three points ahead of Laengenfelder! This one is far from over as we head to the site of Sacha Coenen’s first ever GP win 12 months ago, Kegums in Latvia, to start the second half of the MXGP season!

Andrea Adamo: “I won Race 1 and that was really important, but in Race 2 I knew I had to ride smart. I didn’t get the holeshot and was around fourth, and in these conditions, it’s more about managing the situation than taking big risks. I stayed calm, controlled the race, and brought home the overall win—and with it, the red plate. It was a great weekend, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Guillem Farrés: “It was a good weekend overall. Getting my first race win in the second race was amazing, honestly, I didn’t even realise I had won until I crossed the line! It feels great to give the Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing team their second podium. The whole crew, my trainer Clément Desalle, everyone’s been working so hard, and this result is for them. We’re building something solid here.”

Kay de Wolf: “Considering how things went on Saturday, I’m really happy with this result. I picked up a small shoulder injury and didn’t expect to be on the podium, so to fight back with a second-place finish today feels great. These are the kind of rides we need, and it’s just really good to be back on the box.”

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 34:06.569; 2. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), +0:01.450; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), +0:05.665; 4. Valerio Lata (ITA, Honda), +0:08.112; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:08.386; 6. Liam Everts (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:09.828; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:11.030; 8. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Triumph), +0:12.474; 9. Guillem Farres (ESP, Triumph), +0:18.712; 10. Oriol Oliver (ESP, KTM), +0:19.517;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Guillem Farres (ESP, Triumph), 36:24.207; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:06.779; 3. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:12.108; 4. Valerio Lata (ITA, Honda), +0:16.756; 5. Oriol Oliver (ESP, KTM), +0:37.502; 6. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Triumph), +0:49.212; 7. Liam Everts (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:51.808; 8. Julius Mikula (CZE, TM), +0:55.032; 9. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), +0:56.627; 10. Maxime Grau (FRA, KTM), +1:02.418

MX2 Overall – Top 10 Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 45 points; 2. Guillem Farres (ESP, TRI), 37 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 36 p.; 4. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 36 p.; 5. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 32 p.; 6. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 29 p.; 7. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, TRI), 28 p.; 8. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 28 p.; 9. Oriol Oliver (ESP, KTM), 27 p.; 10. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 26 p.

MX2 – World Championship Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 466 points; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 463 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 435 p.; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 377 p.; 5. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 342 p.; 6. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 337 p.; 7. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, TRI), 294 p.; 8. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 265 p.; 9. Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 231 p.; 10. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, HON), 220 p.

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 545 points; 2. Husqvarna, 489 p.; 3. Yamaha, 370 p.; 4. Honda, 335 p.; 5. Triumph, 332 p.; 6. Kawasaki, 132 p.; 7. TM, 129 p.;

LIQUI MOLI MXGP OF GERMANY QUICK FACTS:

Circuit length: 1550m

Type of ground: Hard Pack

Temperature: 26°

Weather conditions: Cloudy/Rainy

Crowd Attendance: 30,200

