Rst And D3o Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Rider Protection

RST, a leading motorcycle clothing brand, is proud to announce a game-changing partnership with impact protection specialists D3O.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in rider safety, with D3O armour now being integrated into all RST-sponsored rider suits as well as race suits available for public purchase.

After a year of development in collaboration with RST’s elite factory riders, the motorcycle clothing brand is proud to announce that its race suits and full product line will feature D3O in the upcoming RST 2026 collection – with a limited-edition RST x TT race suit equipped with D3O armour available to pre-order at the Isle of Man TT.

As part of this strategic partnership, several RST factory riders have been rigorously testing the D3O-enhanced suits throughout early 2025, reporting overwhelmingly positive feedback on performance, comfort, and protection.

Glenn Irwin, RST-sponsored rider and multiple BSB race winner, shared his thoughts: “The RST x D3O armour gives me real peace of mind on the bike. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and you hardly notice it. D3O allows us to be more agile on the bike and feel protected. It does the job perfectly.”

Lee Johnston, BSB and former TT rider, added: “I’ve always really enjoyed my RST suit, but with the D3O armour upgrade it has taken my suit to a whole other level. It’s incredibly comfortable, and the added protection gives me even more confidence when riding”.

Stuart Millington, VP of RST, commented: “At RST, we’re proud to collaborate with the industry’s leading innovators in rider protection. D3O is at the forefront of impact protection technology, making a partnership with such a pioneering brand a natural progression in RST’s evolution. Together with our elite-level riders, we’ve been developing the RST x D3O programme — rigorously testing and validating performance enhancements that we’re now thrilled to introduce in our upcoming 2026 collection.”

Mostyn Thomas, CMO of D3O, echoed the sentiment: “Our partnership with RST reinforces D3O’s position as the global leader in impact protection. Our iconic orange armour delivers unrivalled protection and exceptional comfort, giving riders the confidence to push their limits without compromise. This is what it means to Give it Orange.”

This partnership will be officially unveiled at one of the most iconic events in the motorsport calendar—the Isle of Man TT—where both brands will sponsor the

Superbike Race.

The full RST range with integrated D3O will be available online and in stores next year as part of the 2026 collection.

About RST

RST is a premier motorcycle clothing brand known for its high-quality, innovative protective gear. With a focus on safety, performance, and style, RST products are trusted by riders around the world, from daily commuters to professional racers.

Website: www.rst-moto.com

About D3O

D3O® is the world’s leading protection company that develops and markets the most advanced impact protection and anti-vibration materials and products for leading global brands that include Formula 1 teams, the US Department of Defense, and NASA. From body protection for professional athletes and motorcyclists to helmet liner systems that mitigate against traumatic brain injury, D3O® is recognised as the authority on Impact Protection and has been granted a trademark for the exclusive use of the colour orange in motorcycle protective gear, reinforcing its position as the industry’s most trusted ingredient brand.

Website: www.d3o.com