Maier dominates the day

Having led the way in Free Practice Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) topped the Superpole times to finish the 25 minute session 0.022s ahead of the Kawasaki duo David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) and Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport).

Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) and Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) lead the second row of the grid ahead of Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) who was a crasher earlier in the session.

Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) will start from the fourth row of the grid.

P1 – Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing)

“This is my first pole position of the season, so I’m really happy and proud. It’s a perfect start to the weekend. I’ll aim for the podium tomorrow but it won’t be easy because this category is very competitive, but I’m feeling confident and ready to fight.”

Superpole Results

1. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) 1’46.325s

2. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.022s

3. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.093s

4. Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) +0.239s

5. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.242s

6. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.266s

