MGM Boss releases statement on team split with Scott Redding

After seven rounds full of ups and downs, Scott Redding has decided to pursue a different career path without the consent of MGM Bonovo Racing. Nevertheless, the German team, led by Team Owner Michael Galinski, wants to continue competing in FIM Superbike World Championship and give young talent a chance, and is therefore bringing Tarran Mackenzie back to the WSBK starting grid this weekend.

The British rider will initially compete abord the team’s Ducati Panigale V4R from the eighth round of the season at Hungary’s new Balaton Park Circuit and is looking forward to demonstrating his talent once again in the 2025 Superbike World Championship with competitive equipment and a strong crew. Mackenzie, who previously competed in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and as a replacement in the Moto2 World Championship in 2017, won the 2021 British Superbike Championship, but struggled with injuries the following year. He took his first victory in World Supersport in 2023 and, starting in 2024, raced in World Superbike with the Petronas MIE Racing Honda team, but parted ways amicably after six rounds of this ongoing season. The Scottish-born Briton comes from a racing family. His father, Niall Mackenzie, is a former motorcycle road racer, and his brother, Taylor Mackenzie, also competed in road races until 2021. Now the promising 29-year-old is returning to World Superbike with MGM Bonovo Racing.