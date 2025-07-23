MGM Boss releases statement on team split with Scott Redding
July 23, 2025
MGM Bonovo Racing to race with Tarran Mackenzie in Hungary
MGM Bonovo Racing welcomes Tarran Mackenzie to compete with the British rider at round eight round of the WorldSBK season at the new Balaton Park Circuit.
After seven rounds full of ups and downs, Scott Redding has decided to pursue a different career path without the consent of MGM Bonovo Racing. Nevertheless, the German team, led by Team Owner Michael Galinski, wants to continue competing in FIM Superbike World Championship and give young talent a chance, and is therefore bringing Tarran Mackenzie back to the WSBK starting grid this weekend.
The British rider will initially compete abord the team’s Ducati Panigale V4R from the eighth round of the season at Hungary’s new Balaton Park Circuit and is looking forward to demonstrating his talent once again in the 2025 Superbike World Championship with competitive equipment and a strong crew.
Mackenzie, who previously competed in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and as a replacement in the Moto2 World Championship in 2017, won the 2021 British Superbike Championship, but struggled with injuries the following year. He took his first victory in World Supersport in 2023 and, starting in 2024, raced in World Superbike with the Petronas MIE Racing Honda team, but parted ways amicably after six rounds of this ongoing season.
The Scottish-born Briton comes from a racing family. His father, Niall Mackenzie, is a former motorcycle road racer, and his brother, Taylor Mackenzie, also competed in road races until 2021. Now the promising 29-year-old is returning to World Superbike with MGM Bonovo Racing.
«I’m really happy to be back on the grid and especially with a team like MGM Bonovo. A well-established team plus a really nice bike to go with it! Everything is going to be new to me this weekend in all aspects including the track, but I’m really excited to start riding again after not racing since Misano. It’s not going to be easy for sure, but luckily, I have a good team around me with some experienced people to make the transition a lot easier. I have no expectations this weekend other than just to learn and have fun again, I can’t wait!»
Michael GALINSKI (MGM Bonovo Racing, Team owner)
«After Scott already rode the BSB at Knockhill without consulting our team, and now we read in the media that he’s 100% committed to the British Championship at Brands Hatch on the same weekend as the WSBK, we naturally assume that Scott will not fulfill his contract with MGM. Therefore, we want to give Tarran a chance to show what he can do. We’ll then see how things develop in the future. As always, we’ll do our best and try to compete successfully in the next races until the end of the season.»