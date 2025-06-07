Mikey Evans disqualified from Supertwins second place.

ACU Events; organizers of the TT Races have announced that Mikey Evans; runner-up to Michael Dunlop in Supertwins Race 1 has been disqualified. His team Dafabet racing failed to produce the machine for a mandatory post-race inspection. Their statement says:

“Initial checks were undertaken by the event’s Technical Director, Technical Officers, and Technical Officials at the conclusion of the race on Tuesday 3 June. As part of this process, the engine was sealed and subject to further mandatory examination at the conclusion of the Supertwin TT Race 2 on Friday 6 June.

“The Team were unable to produce the machine for the Technical Inspection within the required timeframe. Therefore, the competitor has been disqualified from the race result.

The machine broke down at Glen Helen in yesterday's second race.

Mikey has posted on social media:

“I am absolutely devastated as is the whole Dafabet Racing team with the news regarding my Isle of Man TT Races podium being taken away.

“I put my life on the line and rode as fast and as well as I could. Everyone could see how much it meant to me. As a rider I did not know anything was wrong with the bike or I would not have gone out on it.

“Please no messages as I will not be making any further comments on the matter at the moment. Heartbroken but I will move forward.”

For Mikey’s friends this leaves a bitter taste and sadness that his efforts will go unrewarded.