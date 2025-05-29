MotoAmerica Superbike Races To Stream Live On Peacock And The NBC Sports NOW Channel This Season.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service, Will Stream MotoAmerica’s Premier Superbike Class, Beginning With Road America’s Two Races.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that beginning with this weekend’s round three of its championship at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 30-June 1, MotoAmerica’s premier Superbike class will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, and the NBC Sports NOW channel. Fans will be able to stream both Superbike races for the remainder of the 2025 season on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW, with expanded access to on-demand and broadcast replays through the NBC Sports NOW channel.

Beginning with this weekend’s third round from Road America, Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW channel will begin streaming the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

MotoAmerica Superbike racing will bring the remaining 16 Superbike races to Peacock subscribers this year, joining other live sports on the platform, including Sunday Night Football, golf, Premier League, NASCAR, cycling, Supercross, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to bring MotoAmerica to an even broader audience,” said MotoAmerica’s COO Chuck Aksland. “Peacock, with nearly 100 million monthly active users, and NBC Sports NOW offer a tremendous platform to showcase our racing series alongside world-class sports. Being part of such a dynamic and respected streaming service not only elevates our visibility but also makes it easier than ever for fans to watch and follow MotoAmerica Superbikes. We’re excited to kick off our partnership with NBC Sports at the next round in Wisconsin.”

“MotoAmerica is a great addition to Peacock’s expansive and growing portfolio of motorsports properties,” said Matt Grassie, Director, Programming & Rights Management, NBC Sports. “The premier motorcycle road racing series in the U.S., live-streaming MotoAmerica on Peacock will provide fans nationwide with exhilarating, fast-paced competition.”

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/