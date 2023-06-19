MotoE recharged for more at the Cathedral

One of the sport’s oldest venues gets ready to welcome one of its most recent innovations.

There were plenty more twists in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship at the Sachsenring, with points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) winning the first race as both Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) and Hector Garzo (Liqui Moly Intact GP) crashed out, and then Garzo striking back in Race 2 to take his first ever electric win. As we head into the iconic TT Circuit Assen, then, there’s plenty to talk about.

Torres is now 18 points clear, which is a good cushion as the Championship arrives to a venue he knows well. Ferrari is the rider on the chase despite that tougher Race 2 as a difficult qualifying – 10th compared to pole for the first two rounds – left him two hills to climb. In the first he took third despite not getting to enjoy the Prosecco in parc ferme after a penalty for Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) following that clash with Garzo, but in the second it was “only” a seventh place. He’ll want more than that heading into the summer break.

Garzo, however, responded to that nil points – through no fault of his own – with a convincing win, even if the race was stopped early. He’ll be looking to do the same in Round 4. And Granado? He’s the only rider in the field with victory at Assen on his MotoE™ CV – two of them. He now faces a bigger deficit after that DNF, but we’re not even half way through the season yet.

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40), meanwhile, remains a constant threat and plenty quick if he can find that consistency. And Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) has found some real pace of late – even after a podium in the first round. He was back on the box at the Sachsenring and in some style, so what can he do at the TT Circuit Assen?

Tune in to find out as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship takes on the awesome Cathedral of Speed this weekend! Here are the key times for all the electric action:

Thursday 16:15: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 2 – German GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 104pts

2. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 86pts

3. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 84pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 75pts

