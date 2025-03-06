Msvr And Ixon Join Forces In Major New Partnership Ahead Of The 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) is delighted to announce a dynamic new partnership with IXON ahead of the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The global brand of motorcycling equipment will feature as an official sponsor as well as the exclusive official motorcycle safety apparel partner of the UK’s biggest motorsport series.

IXON will be highly prominent at each round of the championship with a range of striking trackside branding assets and will enhance fan engagement with an exciting new fan experience and retail zone located at the heart of each event.

The new retail zone will give fans a new opportunity to show their support throughout the season with IXON delivering a new collection of official Bennetts BSB fan merchandise, whilst the partnership will further elevate teams’ individual presence by also featuring an extensive Bennetts BSB team merchandise range. Advertisement

IXON will also produce a complete range of apparel for the championship organisation personnel, combining functionality and style for the diversity of the various roles.

IXON is distributed in over 70 countries worldwide and is highly recognised in the racing world for their commitment to various disciplines, most notably highlighted by their presence in the MotoGP World Championship paddock since 2010.

Founder and CEO of IXON, Thierry Maniguet, commented: “We are proud to announce this incredible partnership with one of the most prestigious championships in the world. Having established ourselves as a global benchmark, it is a natural step for IXON to collaborate with the key players of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB).

“The BSB Championship is one we have been following for many years, and we are impressed by its high level of performance, its passionate fan base, and the strategic vision of its promoter, MSVR.

“Our expertise will enhance the experience for both the championship’s stakeholders and its fans, offering greater visibility and an improved customer experience.

“We are committed to a long-term partnership alongside the fantastic and loyal partners of this outstanding championship. We invite all our respective fans to join us at the various events throughout the season.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs concluded: “I am hugely excited to announce this new partnership and we look forward to welcoming the IXON brand and their team to the Championship. It is clear that they have a huge passion for the sport, as do our tens of thousands of fans who watch the action trackside throughout the season, so I believe our fan base will really engage with the IXON brand within a new-look retail zone.

“I look forward to working with IXON on this new collaboration as together we strive to enhance the fan experience and offer a new premium merchandise collection, both for the championship and also a range of Bennetts BSB teams.”

