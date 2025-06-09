Mv Agusta Mid-year Update

MV Agusta is pleased to provide an update on the company’s latest developments.

The separation process from KTM is advancing smoothly, with all IT systems and existing processes remaining fully operational for as long as it is necessary. Throughout this transition, MV Agusta remains committed to ensuring business continuity and avoiding any disruption for its partners and customers.

The official transfer of full ownership from PIERER Mobility AG to Art of Mobility, is approaching its final stages. This marks a pivotal step in the company’s strategy to reaffirm its independence and strengthen its position in the global motorcycle market.

MV Agusta is also embarking on a significant expansion of its international operations. The company is preparing to open independent regional offices to manage its key markets in Europe, America, Oceania, and Asia. To complement this strategy, agreements have been finalized with private importers to ensure comprehensive global coverage. The entire existing dealer network remains confirmed and operational, while efforts are underway to expand this network in strategic markets worldwide.

Spare parts operations continue to function in collaboration with KTM’s logistics network for the time being, with no changes in service levels. However, MV Agusta is finalizing an agreement with a leading global logistics partner to manage its entire spare parts supply chain—from warehousing to last-mile delivery. This initiative aims to guarantee spare parts delivery worldwide within seven working days of order placement. The transition to a fully independent spare parts distribution system is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Since the signing of the separation agreement in January 2025, MV Agusta has been executing a series of strategic initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency and brand identity. The company’s design department, Centro Stile, is being relocated to the historic MV Agusta factory in Schiranna. This move will foster greater synergies between departments, streamline product development processes, and reinforce the company’s Made in Varese heritage.

In parallel, a new factory layout has been implemented, embracing a lean production model. This has led to notable improvements in process efficiency and cost optimization, particularly through the internalization of several production stages previously managed externally.

On the product front, MV Agusta is in the final stages of developing a new model, set to be unveiled just before EICMA 2025. This motorcycle will represent a breakthrough in its segment, featuring only 1% carry-over parts from the previous generation, underlining MV Agusta’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, development is well underway on additional new models, with plans to renew the entire product range and enter new market segments.

Furthermore, MV Agusta has initiated the development of a new engine platform aimed at redefining hyper-performance in the motorcycle world. The first prototype of this next-generation engine will debut at EICMA 2025.

MV Agusta has also taken the opportunity to reposition its pricing strategy. The new pricing reflects a balance between maintaining the brand’s exclusivity and responding to evolving market demands. To improve product accessibility, financial payment options—such as cash plans and balloon payments—are being introduced across most European markets and are already available in Italy.

In a move that underscores its confidence in product quality and commitment to customer satisfaction, MV Agusta has introduced a five-year factory warranty. This warranty covers all Ottantesimo Collection models, the F3 Competizione, and the full LXP and Enduro Veloce lineup, and is retroactive.

MV Agusta remains firmly focused on delivering exceptional motorcycles, fostering global growth, and enhancing the ownership experience for its riders worldwide.

Luca Martin, Executive Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: “What we’re accomplishing at MV Agusta nowadays is truly special. Considering the challenges we’ve faced since the early days of KTM’s financial difficulties, the progress made in such a short time speaks volumes about the strength and dedication of our people. Across every area—operations, design, production, and many more areas —we’ve seen a remarkable response. From Schiranna to every part of our worldwide network, the team has embraced this new chapter with determination, passion, and a deep sense of responsibility. I’m proud of how far we’ve come—together—and even more motivated by the road ahead. MV Agusta is not only reaffirming its independence; it’s laying the foundation for a new era built on excellence and authenticity.”

