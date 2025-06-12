New colours for NEXX race helmet

Fresh Swirl graphics for NEXX X.R3R X-PRO Carbon helmet

Premium European helmet manufacturer NEXX has unveiled three bold new colourways for its flagship X.R3R X-PRO Carbon race helmet.

Branded ‘Swirl’, the new design comes in Sky Blue, Red, and Deep Blue options – each blending rich metallic tones with black and grey lowlights that complement the exposed carbon fibre weave of the shell. Striking and sophisticated, they’re made for riders who want to stand out, whether on the grid or on the road.

Designed and made in Europe, the X.R3R combines cutting-edge race tech with road-ready practicality. It’s the result of intensive development with professional racers and wind tunnel testing, and is built to meet the demands of high-speed riding. All models are now ACU Gold-sticker approved and meet the latest ECE 22.06 standards. The X-PRO Carbon models – including the new Swirl versions – are among the lightest in class at 1350g.

The X.R3R’s aerodynamics were optimised through CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and refined in the wind tunnel. The carbon models offer a dynamic weight of zero at 160 km/h, keeping the head stable and reducing neck strain. A two-part rear spoiler, with a fixed short section and a clip-on transparent race extension, is supplied as standard. Advertisement

An Anti-Vibration EPS system and chin-mounted Vortex Generators reduce turbulence and buzzing at speed. The Recoil Visor System features spring-loaded plates that pull the visor tight against a double rubber seal, while anti-vibration visor plates help to cut down noise and movement.

Ventilation is fully adjustable, with six intake ports and four exhausts, including an extended chin vent and an additional lower intake. Each helmet also comes complete with a Pinlock 120 XLT Max Vision anti-fog insert, and is tear-off ready, for a clear view in all conditions.

Inside, the X.MART Dry lining keeps the wearer cool and comfortable. The Fast Release cheek pad system allows safe removal by first responders and makes cleaning simple – just lift the rubber trim arms, slide back the red tabs, and release the pads.

Exclusively available on X.R3R X-PRO Carbon models, the new Swirl colourways retail at £489.99. All come with a Pinlock insert, second visor, and the track spoiler extension as standard.

For full specifications and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk

Direct link to product; https://nexx-helmet.co.uk/products/x-r3r-swirl

