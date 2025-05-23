NEW from Alpinestars: GP Plus R V3 Glove

Derived from Alpinestars involvement in top-level racing, the long cuff, SP-3 Gloves are packed with many race-inspired performance features.

Accordion panels on the thumb and finger bridge enhance flexibility and control, while the pre-curved construction ensures a natural, ergonomic fit to reduce hand fatigue and improve freedom of movement. Constructed from full goat leather with padded reinforcements, these gloves deliver exceptional durability and abrasion resistance, ensuring lasting comfort and protection for the road.

AlpineStars SP-3 Gloves – in stock now!

RRP -£84.99

Key Features

• With their long cuff design and dual closure system that includes a cuff adjuster and wrist strap, the SP-3 Gloves provide extended coverage and a secure fit, minimising the risk of slippage or displacement during intense riding sessions.

• Featuring grip inserts on the thumb and palm, the SP-3 Gloves offer enhanced grip and control, even in challenging riding conditions.

Construction

• Full leather construction for optimal durability and abrasion resistance.

• Accordion panels on the thumb and finger bridge for enhanced flexibility.

• Equipped with a cuff adjuster and wrist strap closure for a secure and customised fit.

• Grip inserts on the thumb and palm enhance control and grip during rides.

• Touchscreen compatible E-touch tip on the index finger for convenience without compromising safety.

• Inner seam-resistant construction on the fingers ensures a comfortable and distraction-free riding experience.

• An integrated pull tab on the gloves makes it easier to put on and take off the gloves, even in challenging conditions.

Protection

• CE Certified Level 1 Knuckle Protection.

• PU covered SP knuckle protection.

• Finger bridge (all phalanges).

• Padding reinforcement on fingers, palm, cuff, and thumb.

• Shock absorber foam on side palm.

• Rubber grip reinforcement.

