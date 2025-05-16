New From Alpinestars: Stella Actea Pant - In Stock Now

Designed for the modern female riders, the Actea Women’s Pants combine sleek style with protection, offering a riding pant engineered for the road.

The Actea Pants are a fusion of contemporary fashion and meticulous craftsmanship, where innovative techniques have been employed to craft functional riding apparel. Crafted to meet diverse riding needs, the Actea Pants seamlessly blend style and performance, offering unmatched comfort, durability, and protection for riders of all levels. Designed with specialised enhancements, the pants feature stretch fabric add-ons on the hips for a customised fit, and practical pockets that offer convenient storage including two front pockets, and two side cargo pockets on the thighs.

Alpinestars Stella Actea Women’s Pants

RRP – £189.99

Key Features

Modern Fit: Regular fit with a tapered bottom for a stylish and comfortable silhouette.

Sleek Design: Modern styling that looks great on and off the bike.

Built-in Protection: Integrated Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 Knee Protectors (included) provide essential impact resistance.

Unrestricted Movement: Elastic knee gusset allows for natural leg movement, ensuring enhanced comfort during rides.

Convenient Storage: Multiple pockets offer convenient storage for your phone, wallet, and other riding essentials.

Customised Fit: Adjustable waist with belt and Velcro, plus adjustable pant legs with reverse coil zippers for a perfect fit every time.

Construction

Spring-Summer Ready: The Actea Pants are ideal for warmer seasons, with a mesh inner lining for breathability.

Stretch Materials with Reinforced Areas: Crafted in stretch polycotton twill fabric, to ensure durability and resistance to abrasion, the Actea Pants incorporate a smooth finish, with durable Ripstop fabric in strategic areas to increase product longevity.

Protection

CE Certified: Meets CE Class A certification standards for protective motorcycle apparel.

Knee Protector Positioning Adjuster: The pants feature 3-position, adjustable knee armour compartments sewn with colour-coded stitching to easily differentiate the individual pockets (the white stitching indicates the standard position), allowing riders to conveniently position the protectors for a perfectly tailored fit.

The pants are equipped with Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 Knee Protectors.

Click here for more info checkout the Oxford Products website on the Alpinestars: Stella Actea Pant

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages

Oxford Products Accessories

Oxford Products Apparel

Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.