New gloves at Touratech

Touratech brings two proven classics from its range of gloves in elegant black. The technical touring glove Guardo Rambler GTX and the summer glove Guardo Desert+ are now “Back in Black”.

Guardo Rambler GTX

The Touratech Guardo Rambler GTX is a 3-season glove with numerous sophisticated technical features. The waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane is complemented by Gore Grip technology, which guarantees a secure grip and excellent tactility. The pre-forming of the glove also adds to this, allowing your fingers to rest, completely relaxed, on the handlebar grips.

The short cuffs are made of 4-way stretch material to give optimal freedom of movement.

Safety is also a top priority for this generously equipped glove. The palm protector is made of shock-absorbing SEESOFT™ Memory Foam, which effectively reduces impact energy in the case of a fall. It is embedded in highly abrasion-resistant TPU, ensuring that the glove glides across the asphalt, should your hand come into contact with it – which significantly reduces the risk of injury. On the back of the hand, hard-shell knuckle protectors made of thermoplastic polyurethane provide the necessary protection. And last but not least, there is the extremely abrasion-resistant goatskin on the palm. For the 2023 season, the Guardo Rambler GTX is available in elegant black.

Available in eight sizes from 6 to 13. Item no.: 515-1520/515-1527

Guardo Desert+

Adventure riders love it, the Guardo Desert+ summer glove. And you don’t even have to go on a desert expedition to experience all the advantages of these lightweight gloves. In summer weather, they pay off everywhere in the world.

Although wonderfully ventilated, the Guardo Desert+ still offers excellent protection. The palm is made of highly abrasion-resistant goat nappa leather and the edges of the hand are reinforced with Superfabric®. There are also padded inserts on the fingers and knuckle protection. And then there’s the leather trim on the polyester back of the hand. Parallel to the popular grey/yellow colour scheme, the Guardo Desert+ is now also available completely in black!

Available in six sizes from XS to 3XL. Item no.: 500-2093/500-2098

