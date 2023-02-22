Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelNew gloves at Touratech

New gloves at Touratech

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Touratech brings two proven classics from its range of gloves in elegant black. The technical touring glove Guardo Rambler GTX and the summer glove Guardo Desert+ are now “Back in Black”.

New Gloves At TouratechGuardo Rambler GTX
The Touratech Guardo Rambler GTX is a 3-season glove with numerous sophisticated technical features. The waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane is complemented by Gore Grip technology, which guarantees a secure grip and excellent tactility. The pre-forming of the glove also adds to this, allowing your fingers to rest, completely relaxed, on the handlebar grips.

The short cuffs are made of 4-way stretch material to give optimal freedom of movement.
Safety is also a top priority for this generously equipped glove. The palm protector is made of shock-absorbing SEESOFT™ Memory Foam, which effectively reduces impact energy in the case of a fall. It is embedded in highly abrasion-resistant TPU, ensuring that the glove glides across the asphalt, should your hand come into contact with it – which significantly reduces the risk of injury. On the back of the hand, hard-shell knuckle protectors made of thermoplastic polyurethane provide the necessary protection. And last but not least, there is the extremely abrasion-resistant goatskin on the palm. For the 2023 season, the Guardo Rambler GTX is available in elegant black.

Available in eight sizes from 6 to 13. Item no.: 515-1520/515-1527
Further information

New Gloves At TouratechGuardo Desert+
Adventure riders love it, the Guardo Desert+ summer glove. And you don’t even have to go on a desert expedition to experience all the advantages of these lightweight gloves. In summer weather, they pay off everywhere in the world.

Although wonderfully ventilated, the Guardo Desert+ still offers excellent protection. The palm is made of highly abrasion-resistant goat nappa leather and the edges of the hand are reinforced with Superfabric®. There are also padded inserts on the fingers and knuckle protection. And then there’s the leather trim on the polyester back of the hand. Parallel to the popular grey/yellow colour scheme, the Guardo Desert+ is now also available completely in black!

Available in six sizes from XS to 3XL. Item no.: 500-2093/500-2098
Further information

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
Harley-Davidson European 120th Anniversary Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Harley-davidson European 120th Anniversary Festival

Harley-Davidson European 120th Anniversary Festival

Frank Duggan - 0