Thursday, May 23, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
New LS2 Alba Mesh Jacket

Industry NewsApparelLS2
1 min.read
New Ls2 Alba Mesh JacketVented jacket for super cool summer rides.

With summer temperatures in the UK reaching record levels, a good quality mesh riding jacket is becoming essential for British bikers.

Made to make motorcycling in Mediterranean temperatures a breeze, the LS2 Alba has extra large Diamond Mesh Fabric panels covering the entire front and back of the torso and on each arm, for maximum airflow.New Ls2 Alba Mesh Jacket

A-rated to the CE EN17092 standard, the Alba’s mesh sections are made from a tough, 600D 92T Fabric, and critical zones are covered with an extra Ripstop layer, for abrasion resistance.

It comes with removable CE Level 1 ‘Soft Bounce’ shoulder and elbow armour protectors fitted as standard; the elbow protectors are adjustable to two positions. There’s also the option to fit an LS2 CE Level 2 back protector (purchased separately).

Plenty of adjustment – at the waist, on each arm, and zipped cuffs too – allows fine-tuning of the fit and the use of a base layer if the temperature drops. The Alba also has a short connection zip for attaching to trousers.New Ls2 Alba Mesh Jacket

Plus, there are three zipped pockets on the outside and two internal ones too; one of which is a dry pocket, designed to hold a smartphone.

The Alba is available in Black or Dark Grey, with subtle red highlights and stitching, in sizes S-5XL retailing at just £119.99 including VAT.

The optional Level 2 Back Protector costs £29.99.

See the LS2 Apparel collection at ls2helmets.comNew Ls2 Alba Mesh Jacket

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

Superbike News UK

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

