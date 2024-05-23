New LS2 Alba Mesh Jacket

Vented jacket for super cool summer rides.

With summer temperatures in the UK reaching record levels, a good quality mesh riding jacket is becoming essential for British bikers.

Made to make motorcycling in Mediterranean temperatures a breeze, the LS2 Alba has extra large Diamond Mesh Fabric panels covering the entire front and back of the torso and on each arm, for maximum airflow.

A-rated to the CE EN17092 standard, the Alba’s mesh sections are made from a tough, 600D 92T Fabric, and critical zones are covered with an extra Ripstop layer, for abrasion resistance.

It comes with removable CE Level 1 ‘Soft Bounce’ shoulder and elbow armour protectors fitted as standard; the elbow protectors are adjustable to two positions. There’s also the option to fit an LS2 CE Level 2 back protector (purchased separately).

Plenty of adjustment – at the waist, on each arm, and zipped cuffs too – allows fine-tuning of the fit and the use of a base layer if the temperature drops. The Alba also has a short connection zip for attaching to trousers.

Plus, there are three zipped pockets on the outside and two internal ones too; one of which is a dry pocket, designed to hold a smartphone.

The Alba is available in Black or Dark Grey, with subtle red highlights and stitching, in sizes S-5XL retailing at just £119.99 including VAT.

The optional Level 2 Back Protector costs £29.99.

See the LS2 Apparel collection at ls2helmets.com

