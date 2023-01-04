New Roof E22-06 full face helmet RO200 CARBON SUZUKA

A STILL UNEQUALED PERFORMANCE !

RO200 CARBON, launched in 2020, was able to win over today’s bikers thanks to its exceptional qualities and technical specifications.

Always keen to improve comfort in the smallest details and to provide the most adjusted fitting for the intermediate sizes, ROOF now offers RO200 CARBON in 3 sizes of shell: S, M and L.

With these new shells, RO200 CARBON is still the lightest racing full face on the market! Only 1130grs fully equipped in S shell with a very complete package: Pinlock lens, windguard, noseguard… and only 1070grs without accessories!!

RO200 CARBON in M or L shell remains ultra light: only 1200grs fully equipped!

The new Suzuka deco, dynamique and ultra-sporty, incorporates these technological feats and is already available.

2023 COLLECTION

new deco: Suzuka 3

SIZES OF SHELL

NEW M SHELL designed for even more comfort

a package still very complete

RO200 CARBON SUZUKA E22.06 technical specifications

> Multicomposite carbon shell, ultra light and high protection.

> Available in 3 sizes of shell and lightweight for an increased comfort:

– 1130grs (S shell) / 1200grs (M & L shells) +- 50grs fully equipped (windguard, Pinlock, noseguard)

– Weight without accessories: 1070grs (S shell) / 1140grs (M & L shells)

– Sizes: S shell (54/XS, 56/S), M shell (57/SM, 58/M, 60/L), L shell (61/XL, 63/XXL)

> 5 densities patented evolutive EPS for optimum evolutive protection.

> Ventilated, breathable, antibacterial and Quick Drying fabric.

> Fully removable, adjustable and washable Silent lining comfort.

> Very wide field of vision (horizontal : 210° & vertical : 100°). Measured on size 58.

> Top Venturi effect air vents. 6 air intakes and 2 rear extractors. Patented dual fonction airbox for the ventilation of the face or of the visor depending of the user’s needs. Only one air intake for two usings. Optimised aerodynamics for high speed.

> Ultra fast removing system of the visor.

> High secured fixation of the visor by a dual carbon shell. Ultra flush fitting side plates to reduce neck rotation. EXITISY: Emergency cheeks pads removing system. Silicon lip seal for the visor and the carbon side plates for a perfect sealing.

> The cheek pads are suitable for glasses and ready for an intercom set. Aluminium double D chinstrap

buckle.

> Maxvision 120 Pinlock lens comes standard. Additional 100% solar visor offered. Windguard and

noseguard come standard. Free exclusive backpack and protective bag offered.

> Public price advised: €699

> Available in 3 sizes of shell, 7 sizes and in Suzuka deco with 2 colours.

