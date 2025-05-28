New Tank Bag is a Legend

SW-Motech updates its retro luggage range and adds PRO Tank Ring fitment.

A decade on from its launch SW-Motech’s Legend Gear luggage range has been comprehensively updated for 2025.

What began as a retro-inspired line has evolved into a versatile luggage collection that suits a far broader range of motorcycles, while keeping the durability, style and practicality that has made it a favourite with riders for 10 years.

The new range includes tail packs, tank bags and accessory bags, all made from Eco-Tech polyester. The new material was developed specially to offer the rugged cotton-like look and feel of the original, while improving durability, UV resistance and abrasion performance. Textured synthetic leather trim and subtle detailing finish off the monochrome aesthetic.

By popular demand, the latest-generation Legend Gear tank bags also now come with SW-Motech’s PRO Tank Ring fitment system; a huge step forward in day-to-day practicality.

The system uses a magnetic guide, developed by Fidlock, which automatically steers the bag into position on the tank ring. The locking mechanism then clicks securely into place, for guaranteed fit and rock-solid stability. Removal is just as simple, making stops and fuel breaks quick and stress-free.

First to land in the UK will be the LT3 Tank Bag, a compact and expandable bag that now benefits from the convenience and security of the PRO Tank Ring system.

It offers 3 litres of storage, expandable to 5 litres, and with a flat base it fits almost any tank shape. There’s also a MOLLE system on top, to attach accessories, a cable port front and rear and reflective detailing. Ergonomically placed buckles and zips complete the package.

The LT3 Tank Bag retails at £121.99 Including VAT.

Prices for the matching PRO Tank Ring start at £32.99.

For full specifications and a list of fitments, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk

For more SW-Motech news check out our dedicated page SW-Motech News

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.