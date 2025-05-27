Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025.
First on track; Barry Burrell.

Newcomers’ escorted lap the only action at TT 2025.

May 27, 2025

Just as the Newcomers left for their speed controlled escorted lap rain arrived on the Isle of Man and the cloud began to lower. This meant no practice was possible for other competitors on Monday when two sessions were scheduled. The honour of being first on track went to Barry Burrell in the solos and Lewis Blackstock with new passenger Oscar Lawrence in the sidecars.

Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025. Newcomers' Escorted Lap The Only Action At Tt 2025.

This morning’s early forecast gives little hope of any action today. This means that the provisional sessions will be required later in the week. Tomorrow should see the first proper action on the 37.73 miles of the Mountain Course.

byRichard radcliffe
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more