Newcomers’ escorted lap the only action at TT 2025.

Just as the Newcomers left for their speed controlled escorted lap rain arrived on the Isle of Man and the cloud began to lower. This meant no practice was possible for other competitors on Monday when two sessions were scheduled. The honour of being first on track went to Barry Burrell in the solos and Lewis Blackstock with new passenger Oscar Lawrence in the sidecars.

This morning’s early forecast gives little hope of any action today. This means that the provisional sessions will be required later in the week. Tomorrow should see the first proper action on the 37.73 miles of the Mountain Course.