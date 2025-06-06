Pramac Yamaha speak about Toprak & a MotoGP move

The recent rumour mill has been in overtime with it’s hottest rumour being that Pramac Yamaha have signed Toprak Razgatlioglu for a debut MotoGP seat starting from 2026.

However, to try and quite the rumours, Pramac Yamaha’s Racing Team Manager, Gino Borsoi insists that ” no contract has been signed” with the current reigning World Superbike Champion.

Reports have been circulating, helped along by vague statements from the Turks Manager, Kenan Sofuoğlu, saying that "a deal has been done" that the BMW rider, who currently sits second in the WorldSBK championship, is moving to MotoGP onboard a Pramac Yamaha seat.

Speaking to media on Friday at the Aragon Grand Prix, Borsoi has said “Rumours are rumours. Of course, Yamaha have had some contact with Toprak, they are discussing, we are talking about next season but we also need to think about our riders. Our riders have shown great potential and at the moment we have to understand if we want to keep the same line up as this season. But as always, we’re in discussion.”

Answering further regarding the potential move, Borsoi stated: “It depends on the agreement, we have two different agreements with our riders. We need to study deeper and talk with the managers about the future. We are still thinking about the line-up of next year. I don’t want to add anything more. As I said before, rumours are rumours, no contract has been signed already with Toprak, we have just opened a window for discussions. Between here and summer, we need to understand where our riders are and we need to take a decision, that’s it.”

That being said, it is generally thought that a deal has in fact been done and that the announcement will be made at Pramac’s home round in a few weeks time at Mugello.