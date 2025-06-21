Red Bull Rookies: Chased across the Mugello finish line by a pack of 16 other KTMs, Veda Pratama seized his first victory in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

The Indonesian 16-year-old had to fight for it at every corner with Spanish 17-year-old David González grabbing 2nd and Italian 16-year-old Giulio Pugliese 3rd.

The top 17 were covered by just over 2 seconds, the top 7 by half a second. Cup points leader Hakim Danish got to the front several times, but crossed the line 13th. Arch rival, pole man and frequent leader Brian Uriarte took 6th.

Veda Pratama 1st

“No plan, just go as fast as possible. Through the last corner and out onto the finish, I wasn’t thinking they might get a slipstream. I was just head down and going as fast as I could. The bike was great, not perfect as I said yesterday, but good enough. I just changed my riding a bit. We will think again for tomorrow, it will be cooler, but maybe we will change nothing. For sure, I intend to win again.” Advertisement

David González 2nd

“It was a very crazy race. The riders were very hard and the last lap was incredible. I think I made seven overtakes or more. I just went for it, in a race like this, you can’t have a plan. On the last lap, you just overtake or someone will pass you. I am very happy about this and must thank all those who support me. Tomorrow I am going to do the same and try to finish one better.”

Giulio Pugliese 3rd

“I made a good start and pushed very hard because I was coming from the back,” he explained after starting dead last due to a penalty for riding slowly in Qualifying. “It was difficult, everyone was pushing hard, crazy, all crazy and I got a podium. I was going hard through the last corner, my rear tyre slid and I managed to hold it, but lost the drive a little, so I couldn’t catch the slipstream of Pratama. The bike was great, the gearing perhaps a bit long, so we will think about that for tomorrow.”

Leo Rammerstorfer 4th

“Leading the race felt really great,” enthused the Austrian 20-year-old. “I enjoyed the whole race because yesterday I was struggling a bit in Qualy with the bike setting and everything, but we did a great change and it worked out very well. In the end, it was all really close. I have another chance in Race 2 and hopefully, I can enjoy the same battle as today. They really made a great set-up for me and thanks to the whole Rookies Cup staff for the hard work.”



Brian Uriarte 6th

“It was a very big group, maybe 18 riders,” explained the Spanish 16-year-old. “You know, if you come first to the last corner, maybe you end up 12th. I did it perfectly on the lap before the last lap. On the last lap, I was P3, I made a small mistake into the last corner and I made a small save. For tomorrow, I know I have the speed, I think the bike is quite OK and I hope I can get a better finish.”

Hakim Danish 13th

“Today’s race was very tough, many, many riders in the front group,” said the Malaysian 17-year-old. “It was difficult for me to manage, but anyway, I will try to improve this tomorrow. My feeling on the bike was not so bad and I just think I had a little bit wrong strategy. I will improve for Race 2 and keep pushing. On the last lap, I was a little bit at the back in the last corner. I tried to recover, but on the exit, another rider touched me, pushing me out. So I finished P13.”

David Da Costa and Gabriel Tesini injured

A first-lap incident resulted in a leg injury for French 16-year-old David Da Costa and a dislocated shoulder for 16-year-old Gabriel Tesini from San Marino.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 2 is on Sunday at 08:45, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Red Bull Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/