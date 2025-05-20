ROKiT Rookies Rider Debrief – Donington Park

Round 2 of the British Superbike Championship took place in the Derby countryside at Donington Park and the ROKit Rookies head home fired up for the rest of the season.

SUPERTEENS

Henry Snell – Fastest man in practice, qualifying and a Race 1 win, sadly got taken out by another rider in race 2. However, he still leads the Championship by 8 points with all the determination in the world to get back on the top step at Snetterton. Advertisement

Kylan Shuttlewood – After making some set up changes for practice, Shuttlewood we didn’t quite get on with the bike. For race day the team reverted to previous settings and completing Race 1 in 7th position as setting a new Personal Best time ( a reduction of 2 seconds ) Race 2 saw some strong battles but a sketchy moment brought brought Shuttlewood back 6th and ready to continue progress at Snetterton.

Greg Marshal – strong pace in practice and qualifying starting Race 1 from 7th, he made it up to 3rd before being struck by another rider and dropping to 8th. Recovering, Marshal finished 5th. Race 2 … a strong battle for 3rd place. Marshal brought the bike all the way to the podium all without a rear brake that decided to depart the bike on lap 4! Let’s take that pace forward to Snetterton.

Jediah Cumbermack – A strong Qualifying, resulting in a top 10 grid position, however during Race 1 Cumbermack suffered a highside on the last lap resulting in two broken wrists. We wish Jediah a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back out on the ZX4RR as soon as he has healed.

SUPERSPORT

Cameron Dawson – ” Very difficult weekend and more so very raw after loosing two great characters in the paddock, We struggled a lot throughout the weekend and just couldn’t find the missing piece of the puzzle to achieve the lap times and results we needed. Now we’ve a 4 week break it’s time to sit down and regroup for Snetterton”

Mikey Hardie – A positive weekend overall. After making some changes to the bikes set up ahead of the Qualifing session, which increased feel Hardie progressed which enabled positive progression from Q1 to Q2. For Race 1 Hardie started P23 and crossed the finish line in 16th, just shy of a point scoring position. Although starting from P19 for Race 2, Hardie who had been carrying an illness for the duration on the Race weekend, pulled out of the race on lap 12 and ready to rally and go again at Snetterton.

Round 3 of the Championship takes place 20-22 June at the Norfolk circuit, Snetterton.

Photos: Steven Smith Photography