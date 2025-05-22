Ben Currie on the Podium and Points on the Board for Leon Haslam

Following a strong performance at Round 1 in Oulton Park, the Moto Rapido Racing Ducati team arrived at Donington Park full of confidence and buoyed from their win at Oulton Park.

Both riders immediately found pace around the Donington GP circuit. In Superbike, Leon Haslam placed 5th overall on combined times aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R, just 0.164 seconds off the top spot. Over in Supersport, Ben Currie clocked 2nd fastest, only 0.045 seconds from P1. Both sessions were traffic-heavy, but the speed and confidence were clear across the garage, setting the tone for the weekend ahead.

Saturday – Qualifying & Sprint Races

Supersport: Ben Currie kicked off his birthday in style with a storming qualifying performance. First out of pit lane and fully committed, he secured pole position by going under the lap record, repeating the pace he showed at Oulton Park.

In the 12-lap Sprint Race, he produced a masterclass. From the moment the lights went out, Ben was in full control, breaking away at the front and opening a two-second gap by lap two. He led every lap and took his first win of the season, complete with a new lap record, pole position, and lights-to-flag dominance – all on his birthday.

Superbike: Leon Haslam’s qualifying session was disrupted by two red flags, making it difficult to get a clean lap. Both times he exited pit lane, he was caught in traffic and couldn’t build momentum. Still, he delivered a solid performance to qualify 4th, just 0.02 seconds off pole.

Race 1 saw Leon launch from the second row, holding P4 into Redgate. With his heaviest fuel load of the season, the early laps were a learning experience as he adapted to the setup. Once the leading group broke away, rejoining the battle was a tall order, but he brought home important points and valuable data for Sunday’s races. He would start Race 2 from 7th on the grid.

Sunday – Sprint & Feature Races

Superbike: Leon’s 12-lap Sprint Race on Sunday morning was a turning point. Starting from P7, he lost a position off the line but quickly settled into a strong rhythm. It was clear — even from the TV footage — that Leon was more comfortable and confident than the day before. Lap by lap, he picked off positions, eventually climbing into P6 and breaking the lap record in the process. While Rory Skinner narrowly reclaimed the record later, Leon’s charge was a clear statement.

He crossed the line in P6 with momentum on his side and set himself up brilliantly for the final race of the weekend — starting from P2 on the grid for Race 3.

Supersport: Ben’s second race was a completely different beast , an absolute thrill from start to finish. Launching cleanly from pole, Ben slotted into P2 off the line and was immediately thrown into an all out dogfight. The race featured intense battles, elbows out, constant overtakes, and bar-to-bar action with the front group.

As the final lap approached, Ben was chasing down Luke Stapleford and breathing down his neck. Into the Esses, Ben made a bold, brilliant move, late on the brakes and decisive, to pass Luke cleanly in a true racer’s style. But the drama wasn’t over. Heading into the Melbourne Loop, Rhys Irwin made his move, and Ben had to react quickly. Staying calm and composed, he slotted in and powered across the line to take his second victory of the weekend.

Two wins, two poles, and a lap record – a dream weekend by any standard.

Superbike: Leon’s final race of the weekend was another gritty ride. After getting pushed back to P7 early on, he dug deep, fought back through the field and finished P4 – right on the front group. Smart, solid points for the championship.

The Championship now pauses for a few weeks before further action takes place at Snetterton, Norfolk in mid June.

Photography : Steven Smith Photography