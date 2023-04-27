Search
Sébastien Loeb X Tank Machine Indian ‘FTR Loeb’ Breaks Cover

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Sébastien Loeb X Tank Machine Indian ‘ftr Loeb’ Breaks CoverMatching pair of the design to be built – one for Loeb & one for prize draw winner, Indian FTR Test ride prize draw entries close May 15. Winner to be presented with their ‘FTR Loeb’ during a VIP trip to Wheels & Waves.

Celebrating his nine World Rally championships and his passion for motorcycles, the ‘FTR Loeb’ designed by Sebastien Loeb and built by renowned French builder, Tank Machine has broken cover. Loeb and Tank Machine have envisioned the ‘FTR Loeb’ as a unique interpretation of the American V-twin with a matching pair to be built – one for Loeb & one for a lucky prize draw winner.

Indian Motorcycle announced the test ride campaign in February that will see one lucky winner presented with one of just two of these truly special and unique Indian FTR custom machines.

Entries to the prize draw are open until May 15, and riders in participating countries can qualify for this once in a lifetime chance by registering online, selecting an Indian Motorcycle dealer, and visiting that dealer to take a test ride on any model from the Indian FTR lineup.

The lucky winner will be randomly selected at the end of May ready to be whisked away on a VIP trip to Wheels & Waves in June meet the Tank Machine team and be presented with their ‘FTR Loeb’.

Sébastien Loeb X Tank Machine Indian ‘ftr Loeb’ Breaks CoverParticipating Countries / Registration Links:

Austria             https://www.indianmotorcycleaustria.at/

Belgique

FR https://www.indianmotorcyclebenelux.com/fr/ftr-loeb-form/

FL https://www.indianmotorcyclebenelux.com/fl/ftr-loeb-form/

Cyprus            https://www.indianmotorcyclecyprus.com/ftr-loeb-form/

Czech Rep.     https://www.indiancz.cz/ftr-loeb-form/

France             https://www.indianmotorcycle.fr/ftr-loeb-form/

Germany         https://www.indianmotorcycle.de/ftr-loeb-form/

Hungary          https://www.indianhungary.hu/ftr-loeb-form/

Luxembourg    https://www.indianmotorcyclebenelux.com/lu/ftr-loeb-form/

Netherlands    https://www.indianmotorcyclebenelux.com/ftr-loeb-form/

Poland             https://www.indianpoland.com/ftr-loeb-form/

Portugal          https://www.indianmotorcycle.pt/ftr-loeb-form/

Romania         https://www.indianmotorcycle.ro/ftr-loeb-form/

Slovakia          https://www.indiansk.sk/ftr-loeb-form/

South Africa    https://www.indianmotorcycle.co.za/ftr-loeb-form/

Spain               https://www.indianmotorcycle.es/ftr-loeb-form/

Switzerland

CH-DE https://www.indianmotorcycle.ch/ftr-loeb-form/

CH-FR https://www.indianmotorcycle.ch/fr/ftr-loeb-form/

CH-IT https://www.indianmotorcycle.ch/it/ftr-loeb-form/

UK                   https://www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/ftr-loeb-form/

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

