Sergio Garcia and MSi set for mid-season split

The latest rumour coming out of the Moto2 paddock is that Sergio Garcia and his MSI Team are set to part company ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Garcia was a double race winner in 2024 and an early season championship favourite. However, things started to go wrong around this time last season for the Spaniard. Garcia’s most recent podium came at the 2024 Dutch round at Assen, and he hasn’t finished in the top five since last year’s British Grand Prix.

Mid last season Garcia was linked to a move into MotoGP with the Pramac Yamaha team. However, the team ultimately opted for the experience of Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira. The snub by Pramac seemed to kickstart an unfortunate domino effect of things going wrong for the Spaniard.

A dip in form and a flurry of crashes in the latter half of 2024 scuppered any title hopes for Garcia. To make matters worse, he would have to watch his then-teammate, Ai Ogura, go on to convincingly win the championship. Adding further insult to injury, Garcia ultimately lost out on third in the championship by just four points to Manuel Gonzalez.

Sergio Garcia’s struggles have continued into 2025. A preseason injury saw him miss out on the first three rounds of the season. However, since his return, Garcia has not looked at any point to be in a position to challenge the leaders like he did early last year.

With just three points to his name, with the best of a 13th in France – it is now rumoured that Garcia and MSI have parted ways ahead of Mugello.

Alex Escrig was named as a potential replacement. However, it is reported that Forward Racing are, understandably, not willing to let their lead rider go.

As such, there has been speculation that the divorce between MSI and Sergio Garcia, could provide an opportunity for Jaume Masia to return to the Moto2 grid.

Masia has had an impressive season so far in World Supersport, racking up his first win last time out in Most. However, it remains to be seen whether the Orelac Racing team will allow the Spaniard to return to Moto2.

If the rumours of Garcia and MSI parting ways are to be true, it would mark a disappointing end to what started as such a promising relationship.